DJ Khaled spends second week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful’ notches a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart -- it is the first album to spend more than one week at No. 1 in two months. Even in India, his album has crossed a cumulative number of 20 million streams within a short span of time.

‘Grateful’ becomes the first album to log more than one week at No. 1 since Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Other than the album, India is obsessed with the two singles ‘I’m the One Ft. Justin Bieber’ and ‘Wild Thoughts Ft. Rihanna’.

The album features some of the biggest artists including Nicki MinajBeyoncé, Jay Z, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Drake, Rihanna, Calvin Harris and more.