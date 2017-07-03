One lakh views in 18 hours for the song promo of 'Thrissivaperoor Kliptham'

MUMBAI: The song promo of Asif Ali starrer 'Thrissivaperoor Kliptham' has garnered more than one lakh views in just 18 hours after it was released on the YouTube channel of Muzik247, the movie's official music partner. Titled ‘Kada Thala Kola’, the track is composed by Bijibal to the lyrics of PS Rafeeque. Sannidanandhan have provided the vocals. The two minute ten second video also gives us a sneek peak into the making of the film.

Directed by debutant Ratheish Kumar, 'Thrissivaperoor Kliptham' also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Aparna Balamurali, Baburaj, Sreejith Ravi and Irshad in important roles. The screenplay is written by PS Rafeeque. Swaroop Philip has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Shameer Mohammed. Fareed Khan and Shaleel Azeez have produced the movie under the banner of Whitesands Media House Production in association with M Star Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Check out the song below: