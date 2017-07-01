J Balvin and Willy William team up for the massive Mi Gente

It's always nice when something amazing comes out of the blue, and French-Mauritian star Willy William was pleasantly surprised to get a contacted by Latin urban sensation J Balvin telling him that he wanted to create a collaborative version of the former’s recent smash ‘Voodoo Song’. Refreshed and re-released as Mi Gente, it’s ready to do massive damage on an even bigger global scale. The simultaneously released video is also starring famed dancing millionaire Gianluca Vacchi.

Willy William is a man of many talents, combining his songwriting, signing / rapping skills with producing and sometimes DJing. He holds the prestigious title of the most Shazammed French Artist in the world for 2016, and the #5 overall spot internationally, with a double diamond certification, two gold awards and several platinum ones for his albums and singles across France, Holland, Italy and Russia. He also penned the official song for the EURO 2016 football tournament, with Ego.

J Balvin meanwhile has not only conquered Latin America but become one of a handful of artist from the region to break through internationally. Born and raised in Colombia and later splitting his time between the US and his home country, he has amassed a huge following and dominated the Billboard Latin Music Charts, as well as touring with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias. His feisty reggaeton sound has picked up well over 6 billion YouTube plays alone, and he became the first artist to receive a diamond certification in the Latin field from the Record Industry Association Of America.

Together, these two make an irresistible combination. The chunky rhythms of the original and the hypnotic tribal hook make for the perfect bass for these two master performers to trade bars and to layer their amazing voices over. A certified smash in the clubs as well as on the airwaves, its infectious sound makes it a serious earworm that will stick in your head after just one listen. Signed to France’s biggest independent label, Scorpio Music, it has now been sub-licensed in multiple territories to Universal. Expect world domination for this utter anthem.