Danny Howard reveals first EP of the year 'Work That / Holla'

MUMBAI: Prominent dance music advocate Danny Howard has revealed his latest EP ‘Work That / Holla’. The two-track collection sees Danny release on Shadow Child and Kry Wolf’s Food imprint for the first time.

Opening with ‘Work That’, Danny pushes his talented production skills as the track fills with reverberating vocals and hard-hitting bass - creating a four-to-the-floor rhythm.

Completing the EP, ‘Holla’ is driven by hefty low-end and looping samples before dropping into waves of crashing high-hats. The track echoes the current appetite for big-room sounds in clubs across the world and is released just in time for the peak of Ibiza season.

Danny Howard: “The EP itself is a bit of a throwback and 'Holla' in particular was inspired by the 90s illegal warehouse rave scene. It was my older brother who introduced me to electronic music with old tape packs of sets recorded at these events so for the first in lots of new music coming from me, I wanted to kick off with a sound that represents where it all started.”

As a DJ, producer and label owner, Danny is a truly multi-talented artist. Pulling millions of listeners every weekend with his Dance Anthems show on BBC Radio 1, Danny will be expanding his horizons this summer to host his first festival stage at the renowned SW4 Festival with British trio Disciples.

The British radio icon is set for a relentless summer as he returns to the white isle for the annual BBC Radio 1 takeover and several dates at Hï Ibiza, Pacha and Amnesia. Alongside this, Danny will be taking to the global festival circuit with key performances at EDC Las Vegas, Hideout Croatia and Creamfields among others.

Elsewhere, Danny has been handpicked to craft remixes for the likes of Erick Morillo and Jax Jones. Alongside his debut Food Music release, fans can expect to hear lots of new original productions from Danny on labels such as Toolroom and Glasgow Underground.