Anushka Shahaney the voice behind 'Stay A Little Longer' from Mohit Suri's 'Half Girlfriend' has arrived

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group in association with Mohit Suri introduced EMI Records India to provide a strong platform for showcasing a chance for fresh voices to develop a career in the music industry. EMI artist Anushka Shahaney is a singer songwriter who first tasted success with Colors Infinity show, ‘The Stage’, the first ever home grown show that showcases talent for western music in India.

This young songstress is the voice behind two melodious songs from Mohit Suri’s directorial venture ‘Half Girlfriend’. The songs ‘Stay A Little Longer’ and ‘Lost Without You’ have become an instant hit featuring Shahaney’s vocals and lyrics co-written by her.

This Mumbai based artist was a finalist in the first season of the show ‘The Stage’ and her talent received numerous praises by the panel of judges on the show. Shahaney is trained in Western classical music from Trinity College, London and is training in Indian classical singing.

Ace Bollywood director, Mohit Suri said “Anushka’s created a niche for herself with her edgy vocals. Both the songs ‘Stay A Little Longer’ and ‘Lost Without You’ from ‘Half Girlfriend’ have done very well and I look forward to work with her again soon. She’s constantly evolving as an artist and I think she has a very promising career ahead of her”

Sharing her excitement, Anushka Shahaney expressed “Music has always been my true calling. I’ve always wanted to write my own music and inspire people. I’m so thankful to Mohit Suri and everyone at EMI Records India for kick-starting my career in Bollywood with ‘Half Girlfriend’. Both my songs from the film have done extremely well and this only motivates me further to keep singing and writing.”

Speaking about the EMI artist, Senior Vice President, Universal Music India Vinit Thakkar said, “Anushka has a clutter breaking and a very unique voice and is a very good song-writer. Her songs in ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Stay A Little Longer’ and ‘Lost Without You’ received a great response despite of it being in English. We are doing some very exciting work with her.”