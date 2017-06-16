RadioandMusic
Press Release |  16 Jun 2017 19:41 |  By RnMTeam

Jax Jones and Demi Lovato drop a 'hot' new single 'Instruction'

MUMBAI: Today, British producer/DJ Jax Jones and American heartthrob Demi Lovato released a debut collaboration ‘Instruction’ that is certainly going to be the hottest club song of the summer. A brand new song featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don, the song looks to be a strong contender for the ‘Song of the Summer’. Following her successful collaboration with Cheat Codes for ‘No Promises’, Lovato is set to sizzle in yet another feature. Jones has effortlessly managed to provide a fiery beat for the song whereas Demi Lovato raises the temperature with her fierce attitude and swag. The song seems to be a compilation of three genres, perfectly balancing dance, EDM and Caribbean making it totally summer ready!

Known to be the ‘Queen of Clubs’, Lovato has provided another banger for the pop generation and the song even features the rising British rapper Stefflon Don. Seeing the responses the song is gathering just a few hours post its release, it is surely going to be a sensational hit! Jax states that he needed someone with a high level of confidence and swag, making Demi fit for the song and rightly so, the song is definitely going to be a part of people’s playlists . All in all, the song is worth a hundred fire emojis probably the reason for a bottle of hot sauce being the centre of attention in the lyric video.

Check out the video below:

