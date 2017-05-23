DJ Licious remixes 'I Hear You Calling'

MUMBAI: Belgian producer and SHOMI label boss DJ Licious has revealed the official remixes for his latest single ‘I Hear You Calling’. The track has been reimagined by KC Lights, Friction, Olsen, Duskus andZonderling. These renditions of ‘I Hear You Calling’ will join the already released Zonderling take of the Belgian producer’s instrumental track ‘Calling’.

From Friction's energetic drum and bass edit to Zonderling's synth-led version, each remix complements DJ Licious' latest release. Hard-hitting snares fill Duskus' edit, while Olsen provides a stripped-back reimagining. KC Lights’ summery twist flaunts punchy piano chords and crisp percussion, underpinning Yolanda Quartey’s effortless vocal.

The original of ‘I Hear You Calling’ is co-written by DJ Fresh’s new production outfit the Fallen Angels and features British songstress Yolanda Quartey. The infectious track received its first play from BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard, has received over a million streams on Spotify and is currently climbing upShazam’s UK Dance and Top two hundred Charts.

Elsewhere, the instrumental version ‘Calling’ was the debut release from DJ Licious’ SHOMI imprint and rapidly caught the attention of several A-list artists, including Tiësto, Avicii, Oliver Heldens, Sam Feldt and Martin Solveig. ‘Calling’ has racked up nearly two million combined streams across Spotify, Soundcloud and YouTube. The infectious track has stormed up the Belgian and iTunes charts, hit #1 on the Spotify Belgium Viral chart and has been a firm fixture in the Upfront Club chart

Tracklist

1. DJ Licious – ‘I Hear You Calling’ (Zonderling Remix)

2. DJ Licious – ‘I Hear You Calling’ (KC Lights Horns Dub Remix)

3. DJ Licious – ‘I Hear You Calling’ (Olsen Remix)

4. DJ Licious – ‘I Hear You Calling’ (Duskus Remix)

5. DJ Licious – ‘I Hear You Calling’ (Friction Remix)