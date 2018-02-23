RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  23 Feb 2018 19:54 |  By RnMTeam

Metroplane unveil new single 'Word of Mouth' feat. Bree Runway

MUMBAI; Metroplane deliver their fresh single Word of Mouth, an uptempo and rhythmic release set to arrive on Danny Howard’s Nothing Else Matters label.

Dropping today, the track focuses on a hypnotic bassline and pop-dance synths, with a strong vocal written by Becky Hill (best known for her UK #1 Gecko (Overdrive)’ with Oliver Heldens) and delivered by the rich and silky voice of Bree Runway; the fierce Londoner, who having toured with Years & Years,is best known for single ‘What Do I Tell My Friends.’

Coming together under the ‘Metroplane’ moniker, Aeroplane and Alex Metric first performed together in Asia, and thanks to huge crowd reaction, have since played b2b in London, Paris, and Istanbul and Set Out Festival in Kokomo Beach, Turkey.

“We were on a cruise and played back-to-back for three hours” the duo explain. “And after that, we figured we should make a record together, which went amazingly well too… So we are going to make some more!”

An OWSLA-affiliated producer, Alex Metric has gained worldwide recognition for his eclectic mixes and dynamic live sets, with Belgian nu-disco leader Aeroplane playing several notable festivals, including Coachella and Tomorrowland. 

Following the release of their debut EP, Metroplane have already garnered thousands of streams on Soundcloud and gained quick acclaim among fans, radio, and fellow DJ’s alike. Their tracks – Mr. E and Over Me have gained support from BBC Radio 1 triple threat Annie Mac, Pete Tong, and Danny Howard, with the latter signing Word of Mouth to his Nothing Else Matters label.

Founded in 2015, Nothing Else Matters was launched with the aim of giving opportunities to promising, up-and-coming talents from the world of dance music, with Danny stating: “Everyday I’m discovering new tracks and extremely talented artists. Aside from supporting them on air and on the dancefloor, I’ve always wanted a way to help even more people hear these incredible sounds.”

So far the label has hosted releases from 99 Souls, Après, Eli Brown, George Kwali x Kideko, GotSome, Illyus and Barrientos, Just Kiddin, KC Lights, Kokiri, Kydus, Mambo Brothers, Mason Maynard, SAINT WKND and Solardo among others.

Tags
Metroplane Word of Mouth Danny Howard Nothing Else Matters 99 Souls Après Eli Brown George Kwali x Kideko GotSome Illyus and Barrientos Just Kiddin KC Lights Kokiri Kydus Mambo Brothers Mason Maynard SAINT WKND Solardo Mr. E Over Me Gecko (Overdrive)
Related news
Press Releases | 19 Feb 2018

Bobby Love releases smooth R&B-influenced house track 'Drink About'

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ and producer Bobby Love made his mark on the dance music world with his popular single Still, and now he's back with another irresistible R&B-influenced house track titled Drink About. Bobby teamed up with Zanski for the track, who shares his affinity for R&B

read more
mobile
Press Releases | 14 Dec 2017

Martin Solveig unveils remix of Tiga's hit single 'Woke'

MUMBAI: Martin Solveig has unveiled his dynamic remix of Tiga’s popular hit single Woke.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Dec 2017

Danny Howard releases dynamic remix of Riton and MNEK's hit single 'Deeper'

MUMBAI: BBC Radio 1 DJ and producer Danny Howard has unveiled his new after-hours mix of Riton and MNEK and House Gospel Choir collab Deeper.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Nov 2017

Jax Jones unveils vibrant remix of 'Say a Prayer'

MUMBAI: London-based producer and songwriter Jax Jones has unveiled his own dynamic interpretation of Tieks’ Say A Prayer on Ministry of Sound.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Sep 2017

Ushuaia's party is set to round off their fifth anniversary in spectacular style

MUMBAI: Ibiza’s leading day party ANTS is set to bid farewell to the 2017 season this Saturday with another massive line-up of house and techno heavyweights, rounding out what’s been a hugely successful fifth anniversary year.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
VYRL Originals, a platform to promote Independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers: Vinit Thakkar

EMI Records India along with Mohit Suri have launched VYRL Originals, a platform created to read more

News
Modi expected to address school-children in Mann ki Baat, invites viewpoints

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is making his forty-first monthly ‘Mann ki Baatread more

Press Releases
BIG FM elevates Manish Karnatak as head of Thwink

MUMBAI: With an aim to strengthen the network’s leadership team, BIG FM elevates Manish Karnatakread more

News
BARC Week 7: Mastiii leads; B4U Music plunges

MUMBAI: In week 7 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

Press Releases
Online radio station Boxout.fm to complete one year in April 2018

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the gread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group