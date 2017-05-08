RadioandMusic
Press Release |  08 May 2017

Grab a chance to win a free pass for Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour

MUMBAI: Are you one of the biggest fans of Justin Bieber and waiting to watch him live in Mumbai? Well on 10 May 2017 you can enjoy the live concert of Grammy award winner and global pop sensation Justin Bieber. The event is going to be held in D.Y. Patil stadium, New Mumbai. The next question bothering you must be the passes. There is a solution for that as well. 
 
The YouTube sensation Hanee Chavan who herself is a teenager has decided to be generous enough and give out one entry pass for free! Hanee Chavan has already interviewed celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Sinmy Leone, Disha Patani etc. 
 
Hanee is running her own channel and as she is a huge fan ofJustin Bieber she announced on her channel that she will be giving out one free pass to anyone who follows the following three simple instructions that are actually very easy to do:
 
·  Subscribe to Hanee Chavan's YouTube channel
 
·  Comment on her video on YouTube as to why you desire to watch Justin Bieber live
 
·   Follow Hanee Chavan on Instagram
 
·   Facebook
 
If you are a true fan of Justin Bieber, your city won’t matter much if you desire to see his live concert. If you win this contest Hanee will make sure that you enjoy the concert live!
 
The time is running and you should not miss this opportunity. Make yourself feel jubilant by effortlessly performing the three easy actions mentioned above. This will directly take you between the crowd of thousand enjoying the musical evening of JustinBieber. There are ample of people trying hard for the passes but here Haneen Chavan gives you an opportunity to receive the pass without any payment.
