Muzik247 releases the first song video from 'Himalayathile Kashmalan'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song video from the upcoming comedy thriller 'Himalayathile Kashmalan'. Titled ‘Akkidi’, Sooraj Santhosh has sung the track composed by Aravind Chandrasekhar to the lyrics of Vinaayak Sasikumar.

Directed by Abhiram Suresh Unnithan, 'Himalayathile Kashmalan' introduces 52 new faces to the silver screen. Jemin Jom Ayyaneth has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Ramu Raveendran and Aravind Gopal. The movie is produced by Nandu Mohan, Anand Radhakrishnan and Arunima Abhiram Unnithan under the banner of 'Over The Moon Films'. Muzik247 is the official music partner.