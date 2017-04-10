Palakkad Sreeram's song recalls the crucification of Jesus Christ

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Palakkad Sreeram from 'Yaagam', a Christian devotional songs album. The track titled ‘Parama Yaagamam Yeshuve’ recalls the crucification of Jesus Christ. It is composed by Shainu R S to the lyrics of Rev. D J Ajith Kumar. Violin is performed by Roopa Revathi.

Watch the making here –

'Yaagam' features nine tracks whose music is composed by Shainu R S. The album brings together well known vocalists such as P. Jayachandran, Sujatha Mohan, M G Sreekumar, Srinivas, Palghat Sreeram, Abhradita Banerjee, Job Kurian, Gowri Lekshmi and Shainu R S. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Poovachal Khader, Santhosh Varma, Rev. D J Ajith Kumar, Raju Chennadu, Sree Parvathy, Anoop Mukundan and Pushpa Jayan. The album is produced by Amma Media. Muzik247 is the official music label.

Watch the trailer of 'Yaagam' album here –