Press Release |  16 Jan 2017 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases the first song video from 'Basheerinte Premalekhanam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song video from the upcoming romcom movie, 'Basheerinte Premalekhanam'. Titled ‘Pranayamaanithu’, this soulful Sufi melody is composed by Vishnu Mohan Sithara with lyrics written by R. Venugopal. Sachin Raj, Vishnu Mohan Sithara and Joyesh Chakraborty have provided the vocals.

Directed by Aneesh Anwar, 'Basheerinte Premalekhanam' brings together the legendary actors Madhu and Sheela once again. With Farhaan Faasil and Sana Althaf in the lead roles, Joy Mathew, Aju Varghese, Asha Aravind, Kanaran Hareesh, Sunil Sukhada, Manikandan, Shanavas, Sreejith Ravi, Noby and Baiju Ezhupunna are also part of the cast. The screenplay is written by Shinod, Shamseer and Bipin. Sanjay Harris has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Renjith Touchriver. Muzik247 is the official music label. The movie is produced under the banner of Fort Entertainment.

