Vaishali from Siliguri auditions for 'The Voice S2' to fulfil her fathers' dream

MUMBAI: Every daughter is a fathers’ princess and such is the case with Vaishali who hails from the beautiful city of Siliguri. Being a self-trained singer, Vaishali has travelled a long way with big aspirations in life. Vaishali’s father is a driver who drives on the risky roads from Siliguri to Darjeeling. She aspires to buy him a car of his own and make life easy for him.

When spoken to Vaishali she mentioned, “I feel blessed to have received an opportunity to be a part of such a platform and I really hope that at least one chair turns for me because that will make my father happy and that would mean the world to me.”

We hope Vaishali’s wish comes true.