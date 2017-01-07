RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  07 Jan 2017 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

Vaishali from Siliguri auditions for 'The Voice S2' to fulfil her fathers' dream

MUMBAI: Every daughter is a fathers’ princess and such is the case with Vaishali who hails from the beautiful city of Siliguri. Being a self-trained singer, Vaishali has travelled a long way with big aspirations in life. Vaishali’s father is a driver who drives on the risky roads from Siliguri to Darjeeling. She aspires to buy him a car of his own and make life easy for him.

When spoken to Vaishali she mentioned, “I feel blessed to have received an opportunity to be a part of such a platform and I really hope that at least one chair turns for me because that will make my father happy and that would mean the world to me.”

We hope Vaishali’s wish comes true.

Tags
Vaishali Siliguri The Voice S2 &TV Singer contestant
Related news
Press Releases | 10 Dec 2016

Singer Amit Mishra adds another feather to his cap

MUMBAI: Singer Amit Mishra best known for his hit tracks 'Manma Emotion Jaage' and 'Sau Tarah Ke' has added another feather to his cap.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2016

Singer Neha Kakkar and DJ NYK perform at 'The Regency Antilia'

MUMBAI: The power house of talent Neha Kakkar and DJ NYK delivered a memorable performance at ‘Regency Antilia’, a land where you can live the dream, located near Shahad Railway station Ullhasnagar.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Oct 2016

Lucknow sisters perform together on &TV's 'The Voice India Kids'

MUMBAI: Sisters always have a special bond right from the time they are born. Sisters are meant to be special, inspiring, smart, talented, elegant, reliable, spirited. Priyanshi who is currently seen in 'The Voice India Kids' just got it all from her elder sister.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Mastiii's initiative #BanoDheet trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Mastiii, a music, and youth channel has created a huge impact with its awareness initiatiread more

Press Releases
Steve Aoki and BUQU drop tasty new 'Cake Me' power bank at 2017 CES

MUMBAI: BUQU (pronounced BOO-KOO), a pioneer in fashion forward charging accessories has teamed read more

News
'MTV Unplugged' to air on MTV and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: 'Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged' is back with its sixth season and as rread more

News
FM broadcasters asked to air public interest jingles

NEW DELHI: All FM Radio channels are expected to broadcast public interest announcements as may bread more

News
BARC India Week 52: Mastiii leads; 9XO makes a comeback

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii continread more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group