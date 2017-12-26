Pictures from Arijit Singh's India Tour concert in Kolkata

MUMBAI: The most awaited India Tour by Arijit Singh kick started with his first show from Arijit's home-turf, Kolkata on 24 December. He believes that there could not be a better start for him than Kolkata.

This Christmas, Arijit wished his fans in a unique way. Where the artiste is always on the receiving end of appreciations post his performances, this time the Channa Mereya singer took to Instagram to ‘thank’ Kolkata for singing, dancing and enjoying each moment with them.

“We could not have got a better start than this for our India Tour... Thank You for singing, dancing and enjoying every moment with us. You performed really well. Merry Christmas to everyone,” he posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Below are the images from the stage of ‘The Arijit Singh Live in Concert’ – Kolkata

The concert tour will next go to in big cities like Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Indore, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Mumbai.