Sneak Peek into Arijit Singh's rehearsal room

MUMBAI: The music industry heartthrob, Arijit Singh is all set to begin his first ever India tour from Kolkata. The Arijit Singh Live in Concert - The MTV India tour is in association with MTV and Wizcraft International.

While everyone is excited about the tour, we at Radioandmusic, gets you pictures straight from his rehearsal room. For this tour, Arijit has collaborated with a few talented musicians and he has been giving his fans a sneak peek of the line-up.

The singer also went on to say that he is happy to work and collaborate with some very talented and interesting musicians, on his Instagram account.

Beginning from Kolkatta, the singer will be performing in big cities like Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Indore, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Mumbai.