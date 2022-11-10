RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Nov 2022 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

Audiences are loving the new pair of actress Sidhika Sharma and Amy Virk over their new romantic track 'Kinna ankhiyan ch pawa kive kajra' from their movie Oye Makhna

MUMBAI: Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. Sidhika has enthralled the limelight with her alluring personality. Hailing from Punjab, Sidhika Sharma has starred in some prodigious music videos and also worked with many well-known personalities. Apart from that, the actress also made her debut with Fufadji alongside Jassi Gill. And now, Sidhika Sharma is all set to romance Ammy Virk in a fun-filled rom-com track that has rib-tickling punchlines and drama in Oye Makhna. The film is helmed by Simerjit Singh.

Rom-com movies just can't end without romantic singles and one such romantic single of actress Sidhika Sharma along with Amy Virk in Oye Makhna is something that is very soothing yet very peaceful to our eyes. Actress Sidhika Sharma leaves no stone unturned, from subtle makeup looks to comfortably fashionable outfits, the actress nailed in the song '

"One of the most popular songs from the film,'Kinna ankhiyan ch pawa kive kajra', is played at a moment that is very vital to the plot. The song is utterly calming with its uncomplicated melodies, serene lyrics, and love storyline. Everyone has always wanted to record love songs with their significant other under the stars, and this movie and this song have made that dream a reality. The song is a perfect mash-up of musical emotions; at one point, it could make you laugh, and at another, it might make you cry. Working with Amy has been a great pleasure and source of support. Go see the movie and shower you love as people are really adoring our new duo and especially our song.", exclaims the beauty queen Sidhika Sharma

Check out some amazing stills from the movie

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma was seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor. She was also seen in a music video with Kaushal Tandon in Yaad Jab Aati Hai. Apart from that Sidhika Sharma did numerous songs like Manazoor Bewafaiyan, Chan Nalon Sohna with Gippy Garewal, and many more. She will also be soon seen on screen in Bollywood which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects under the pipeline for this actor which will be announced soon.

Tags
Sidhika Sharma Amy Virk Manazoor Bewafaiyan Gippy Garewal Oye Makhna
Related news
 | 11 Oct 2022

Poster of the first Song “Chad Gayi Chad Gayi” from the movie Oye Makhna released

MUMBAI: Amid the upcoming festive and wedding season, the team of Oye Makhna, an upcoming Punjabi rom-com movie by Yoodlee Films, released the poster of their first song, 'Chad Gayi Chad Gayi' today.

read more
 | 14 Feb 2022

Kushal Tandon and Sidhika Sharma’s new song to nurse broken hearts this valentine day

MUMBAI: The melodious track ‘Numaish’ is rendered in the fabulous vocals of Altamash Faridi, and picturized on Kushal Tandon & Sidhika Sharma.

read more
 | 07 Jan 2022

Actress Sidhika Sharma and Kushal Tandon to make us witness the most romantic tale of heartbreak that will tug our heartstrings with the song, Yaad Jab Aati Hai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight with her alluring personality.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2021

Black ensembles we would love to steal from Sidhika Sharma's wardrobe

MUMBAI: Black is not only a colour but, also an emotion. Black outfits are extremely versatile and heavily worn by one and all. Most adored actress Sidhika Sharma is also fascinated with black outfits.

read more
 | 06 Jul 2018

Guru Randhawa reveals first look of Punjabi song 'Aaja Ni Aaja' featuring Gippy Garewal

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa recently revealed the first look of his upcoming Punjabi song, Aaja Ni Aaja, on social media. The song is a part of the upcoming Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko and will be releasing on 20 July 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bharat Narang’s new music video 'Finger Cross' crosses five lakh views

MUMBAI: Delhi’s young boy Bharat Narang’s new music video ‘Finger Cross’ has released recently and within no time, the song has become a fan-...read more

2
Avitesh Shrivastav gears up for yet another melodious release ‘Offline’ on Krysstal 24 Music

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is a dynamic one that has brought forward some of the most talented artists. One such name is Avitesh Shrivastav...read more

3
Poet, Lyricist and Music Critic Nirmika Singh championed the Arts on MTV Hustle 2.0’s Grand Finale

MUMBAI: Poet, lyricist and leading industry expert Nirmika Singh graced the grand finale of the disruptive hip-hop reality series MTV Hustle 2.0 last...read more

4
DIVINE Announces Third Album ‘Gunehgar’ Featuring Global Guest Collaborators Such As Russ, Jadakiss, Armani White And Hit-Boy

MUMBAI: Desi hip hop fans are in for a real treat! The undisputed king of Indian hip-hop, DIVINE announces the release of his third album ‘Gunehgar’...read more

5
Canadian Extreme Thrashers KORROSIVE To Unleash New Album "Toxic Apokalypse" On Cassette / CD / Vinyl via CDN Records

MUMBAI: Canadian thrashers Korrosive announce they will be unleashing CDs, cassettes and vinyl of their latest album "Toxic Apokalypse" via CDN...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games