Audiences are loving the new pair of actress Sidhika Sharma and Amy Virk over their new romantic track 'Kinna ankhiyan ch pawa kive kajra' from their movie Oye Makhna

MUMBAI: Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. Sidhika has enthralled the limelight with her alluring personality. Hailing from Punjab, Sidhika Sharma has starred in some prodigious music videos and also worked with many well-known personalities. Apart from that, the actress also made her debut with Fufadji alongside Jassi Gill. And now, Sidhika Sharma is all set to romance Ammy Virk in a fun-filled rom-com track that has rib-tickling punchlines and drama in Oye Makhna. The film is helmed by Simerjit Singh.

Rom-com movies just can't end without romantic singles and one such romantic single of actress Sidhika Sharma along with Amy Virk in Oye Makhna is something that is very soothing yet very peaceful to our eyes. Actress Sidhika Sharma leaves no stone unturned, from subtle makeup looks to comfortably fashionable outfits, the actress nailed in the song '

"One of the most popular songs from the film,'Kinna ankhiyan ch pawa kive kajra', is played at a moment that is very vital to the plot. The song is utterly calming with its uncomplicated melodies, serene lyrics, and love storyline. Everyone has always wanted to record love songs with their significant other under the stars, and this movie and this song have made that dream a reality. The song is a perfect mash-up of musical emotions; at one point, it could make you laugh, and at another, it might make you cry. Working with Amy has been a great pleasure and source of support. Go see the movie and shower you love as people are really adoring our new duo and especially our song.", exclaims the beauty queen Sidhika Sharma

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma was seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor. She was also seen in a music video with Kaushal Tandon in Yaad Jab Aati Hai. Apart from that Sidhika Sharma did numerous songs like Manazoor Bewafaiyan, Chan Nalon Sohna with Gippy Garewal, and many more. She will also be soon seen on screen in Bollywood which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects under the pipeline for this actor which will be announced soon.