News |  11 Oct 2022 14:03 |  By RnMTeam

Poster of the first Song “Chad Gayi Chad Gayi” from the movie Oye Makhna released

MUMBAI: Amid the upcoming festive and wedding season, the team of Oye Makhna, an upcoming Punjabi rom-com movie by Yoodlee Films, released the poster of their first song, 'Chad Gayi Chad Gayi' today. This power-packed track is going to release on the 12th of October on the Saregama Punjabi YouTube channel that will hit the charts and the dance floors across the country.

The song features dancing queen Sapna Choudhary who has a huge fan following around the globe. Along with her, Guggu Gill and Ammy Virk will be seen with energetic performances. The trio of Sapna Choudhary, Guggu Gill and Ammy Virk will surely win the audience’s hearts with this smashing song, “Chad Gayi Chad Gayi”.

The film “Oye Makhna” releasing on the 4th of November 2022, is set to showcase the duo of Ammy Virk and Tania, who is counted amongst the finest and most prominent actors in the Punjabi Film Industry. The audience has huge expectations from a couple of “Sufna” as Tania’s performance was brilliant in her last film “Bajre Da Sitta”. The film has key personalities like legendary Punjabi actors, Guggu Gill and Sidhika Sharma in supporting roles adding a lot more flavour to the story.

The film is written by Rakesh Dhawan, who wrote movies like “Honsla Rakh” and more. The project is directed by Simerjit Singh, who gave superhit movies like Angrej and Muklawa. The audience now has kept its eyes on the screen to witness the song's release on October 12th.

Get ready to book your tickets and watch the movie on the 4th of November.

Yoodlee Films Chad Gayi Chad Gayi Oye Makhna
