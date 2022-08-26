Jackson Homer continues to rejuvenate the dance scene with new infectious summer banger - 'VIBE'

Following the success of 'SOFA' and 'come thru', Electronic Music Producer and DJ Jackson Homer teams up once again with rapper 5amDiaries to create an infectious dance track. The track is taken from the upcoming EP 'MM' which explores topics of his own mental health struggles but in more of a positive light. His new single, 'VIBE', is the perfect example of this as it is about getting up, dancing and having a good time. Music is a major factor in how Jackson has overcome his issues and this single was created to hopefully help others forget their own issues and get on the dance-floor. The song was created in the studio with 5am. Jackson created the chords with a synth called Vital and when he showed 5am, he had started writing already. Adding his classic drums and other elements while 5am finished recording the song the duo decided the track was single worthy and like the other songs that they had made together, it had the feeling of a hit. Jackson commissioned his friend to play trumpet for the breakdown and end section of the track to create a juxtaposed feel against the electronic instruments.

BIO

Jackson Homer is a British producer and DJ whose timeless sound invokes names such as Disclosure, Daft Punk and Kaytranada. Through his father being a DJ, Jackson was always surrounded by music whilst growing up. Around the age of seven, Jackson conveyed a curiosity for DJ’ing and began learning the fundamentals. This was not long before he also became intrigued by the process of music production and developed a passion for it. Jackson Homer’s debut project '‘99' undoubtedly exhibits his talent for music production. Each track differs to the last, yet ties together in a thoughtful composition. Jackson's previous achievements include a host of different Spotify editorial playlists (including, NMF UK, Fresh finds UK, Fresh finds, Internet People and Gaming Lounge), he was also chosen for one of the "songs of the summer" by the Guardian, as well as his EP launch party being sponsored by RedBull London.