News |  08 Dec 2020 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

KAYTRANADA shares 'Look Easy (The Short)

MUMBAI: KAYTRANADA shares a new short film to accompany "Look Easy" featuring Lucky Daye. "Look Easy," a stand-alone single, was released in July of this year and its new visual, "Look Easy (The Short)," more a homage to classic Japanese Yakuza films than a traditional music video, is enigmatic and visually arresting. The new video arrives on the heels of KAYTRANADA's three Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best Dance Recording for "10%" and Best Dance/Electronic Album for BUBBA.

BUBBA is the highly-anticipated follow up to KAYTRANADA's breakout debut album 99.9%, and features Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Kali Uchis, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, SiR, and more. The album landed at #1 on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart upon it's release.

Watch "Look Easy (The Short)" featuring Lucky Daye above, see BUBBA album details below, and stay tuned for more from KAYTRANADA coming soon.

