SOFI TUKKER (Illyus & Barrientos Remix), Martin Ikin, Comanavago, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

Fresh off their sold out tour, SOFI TUKKER teams up with Illyus & Barrientos for a "Summer In New York" Remix, the 2nd in a series of remixes for the song. Summer In New York has 11M WW streams & is the focus track for their album WET TENNIS. Illyus & Barrientos have 547k monthly listeners, releasing popular songs like "Sublime" (890k streams) + remixes for Noizu. They will be touring this summer, shows in Ibiza, and recently played with Dombresky during Pride week in NY.

Martin Ikin - Future

Martin Ikin returns, fresh off a US Tour, with “Future” a heavy Club/Tech-House anthem already supported live by the likes of Fisher and more. Previous records have seen multiple radio playlists: Capital Dance, Kiss Dance, Radio 538, Radio FG + several spins BBC Radio 1; Multiple #1's on 1001Tracklists, and previous Ultra release on 3M+ combined streams. Martin just played Elrow (IBZ) , Day Trip (LA), Sensation 2022 (AMS) and is soon to play Beat Herder, The Masquerade (Claptone) + Elrow (NY).

Comanavago - Leave Him

Comanavago, who's realising "Leave Him", is far from your ordinary group with a sound that can be described as hyer-pop, electro, house, techno, and even commercial pop, yet it is bold and innovate no matter how you slice it. The group is unapologetically themselves, proudly representing the LGBQT community and pushing the boundaries of art, fashion, and style. Next singles to come in August and September with Full deluxe album in November. Ben and Gabe have wrote/produced for Jessica Winter, Alice Longyu Gao, and Jazmin Bean who have all been guests on the Future Artist Show.

NYK - I'm Fine

NYK has recently had a viral record in China with his single 'AAA', being nominated for an Indonesian music award to collaborating with Mandopop legend Eric Chou and China’s next cultural icon Lil Ghost. He's garnered over 100 million streams and moves to showcase his music on a global scale with his second 2022 release, "Heaven”. Today, he's back with "I'm Fine".

The Crystal Method - The Trip Out (Remixes) (Album)

For nearly three decades, The Crystal Method has remained one of the most influential and well-respected acts in electronic music. Co-founded by Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan in 1993, the GRAMMY® nominated duo pioneered the big beat genre and popularized electronic music with mainstream audiences. To date, The Crystal Method has played more than 1300 shows—headlining. Here’s is the Remix album of their 7th studio album, The Trip Out.