News |  18 Jul 2022 20:33 |  By RnMTeam

Deorro, Klingande, Karen Harding, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: SOFI TUKKER - Summer In New York

(Öwnboss & Fancy Ink Remix)

Fresh off their sold out tour, SOFI TUKKER teams up with Brazilian producer Ownboss for a "Summer In New York" remix, the 1st in a series of remixes for the song. Summer In New York has 8.9M streams & is the focus track for their album WET TENNIS which has 57M streams since release. Ownboss has 8M monthly listeners, releasing popular songs like "Move Your Body" (94M streams) and remixes for Vintage Culture - "Intro (rework)" (36M streams).

Listen to "Summer In New York (Öwnboss & Fancy Ink Remix)"  

Mahmut Orhan x Selin - Dönmem

Mahmut Orhan is back with a new instantly catchy bi-lingual single with Selin Geçit titled "Dönmen". Mahmut Orhan is a DJ and Producer hailing from Turkey, known for incorporating his home country's melodies and motives into electronic and dance tracks. He rose to fame with the release of his breakout hit, "Feel" which has amassed over 260 million combined streams. His 2021 hit ""Fly Above"" appeared on a Turkish Air commercial that aired across Europe, pushing Mahmut to grace the Top Charts all over the world.

Listen to "Dönmem"     

The Prince Karma & Alma - Round n Round

The Prince Karma returns with a massive unique and contagious record in collaboration with rising bulgarian-british vocalist Alma Dowdall. Known for his reactive records, The Prince Karma has had multiple Shazam #1 records with his most notable single 'Later Bitches' (160M+ Streams) charting all over the world continuously.

Listen to "Round n Round"     

Remady - All This Love (feat. TRK)

Swiss Gold/Platinum producer Remady is back with his new single “All This Love“ which features vibrating vocals by TRK. Remady recently celebrated the 5 million mark on “Into The Wild“ (cumulative global streams on all platforms) and is touring across Europe. With future shows in Poland, Switzerland and Spain we will also hearing more music and collaborations coming in the near future.

Listen to "All This Love (feat. TRK)"

Love Harder - Get To Know Me

Love Harder is a dance project by acclaimed award-winning producer, Will Simms. Previously worked withacts as diverse as Aloe Blacc, Lady Leshurr to Girls Generation and the Pussy Cat Dolls. His debut single, “Oblivion” has ranked up 45M+ streams.

Listen to "Get To Know Me"     

Illyus & Barrientos - Real Nu Wave

True to the title, “Real Nu Rave” is an energetic Rave/Festival Tech House anthem from Illyus & Barrientos, who were recently supported heavily on Radio by BBC Radio 1, Kiss Dance and Capital Dance, and was previously supported on Mixmag. They will be performing in the coming months as support with Rudimental, Armand Van Helden, Dombresky, and have lots of exciting music coming up.

Listen to "Real Nu Wave"

Huxley - Supersonic

UK Artist Huxley goes back to his DJ roots with “Supersonic”, a perfect festival/club anthem which brings instant energy from the get go/ This single initiates a series of great club records coming from Huxley in the near future. Huxley was recently supported by BBC Radio 1, Kiss Dance and Capital Dance, and previously supported by Mixmag, I-D and more. He is gearing up for a summer full with gigs, and will regularly be playing in Ibiza.

Listen to "Supersonic"     

LonelyTwin - This End Had No Beginning (Album)

LonelyTwin releases her new album titled “The End Had No Beginning.’ The focus track, “More Than On My Mind” is best describe by the artist: “It’s about being stuck in a loop of thinking that things might be better next time. I think most people  end up there after a breakup and it can take a really long time to get out of that head space. So I wrote the song about romanticizing getting back together. Even though you might know deep down that it’s never gonna happen.”

Deorro Klingande Karen Harding Ultra Music music
