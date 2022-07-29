For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Jul 2022

Monsta X & Sam Feldt release new single "Late Night Feels"

MUMBAI: Monsta X have teamed up for a brand-new global facing collaboration with multi-platinum selling electronic artist and producer, Sam Feldt, on his latest hit single, "Late Night Feels."

"Late Night Feels" is the true definition of a “feel-good” record, with Monsta X’s smooth and sultry vocals complemented by a groovy, disco-filled production from Feldt that encapsulates just about everything that can come from a great night out in less than three minutes.

The single has been released alongside an official video, which sees a range of star youngsters from the social media world, including Leenda Dong, Brooke Monk and Alan Chikin Chow, transported to a magical world of "Late Night Feels," full of joy, dancing and laughs.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD SAM FELDT & MONSTA X - "LATE NIGHT FEELS"

https://orcd.co/latenightfeels

Monsta X said: “We are grateful to have a chance to collab with Sam Feldt. We loved his past single Way Back Home and were excited to work together for his new single Late Night Feels. Hopefully, everyone loves the song as much as we do.”

Sam Feldt added, “After the huge success of my east-meets-west single Way Back Home with SHAUN and Conor Maynard, I am really excited to announce my new collab with Monsta X. The guys have been killing it and I feel like their voices work magically on this banger filled with Late Night Feels. For the production, I went into a slightly more funky and danceable direction which makes the song great for the clubs, your living room, or the karaoke room."

"Late Night Feels" showcases yet another side to Feldt’s ground-breaking productions, which continue to surprise as he effortlessly switches across just about every genre out there, including pop, tropical house, big room, house and more over the last 12 months. This is the 2nd time he has collaborated with a Korean artist, having worked with SHAUN on global smash ‘Way Back Home’ back in 2018, which is now at over 500 million global audio and video streams.

Off the back of Monsta X's recent US tour which saw them perform sold-out dates in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles among many more, Late Night Feels is the follow-up to their critically acclaimed mini EP, SHAPE OF LOVE, that was released to great fanfare in April.

With an additional behind the scenes video pulling back the curtain on the recording process set for release in the coming weeks, "Late Night Feels" is a track that is set to be playing out nocturnally all summer long.

