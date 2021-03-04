Why Spotify removed hundreds of K-pop songs

MUMBAI: The streaming giant chose not to renew Korean distributor’s global license, ghosting songs by Sistar, IU, Monsta X, and Epik High
Hundreds of songs from popular K-pop acts, including Sistar, IU, Monsta X, Epik High, and more, have been removed from Spotify in markets outside of South Korea. In a statement to NME, Spotify confirmed that the songs would no longer be available “due to the expiration of our license.” But the Korean company that owns the rights to the songs claims that Spotify refuses to renew the global license to its catalog.
Korea’s Kakao M is one of Korea’s largest distributors, and also owns MelOn, the country's largest digital streaming platform. Korea is the sixth-largest music market in the world. Spotify launched in South Korea just one month ago, on February 1, and while the company continues to negotiate domestic licenses for Korean music, the deals governing Spotify’s licenses to stream music in markets outside Korea expired March 1.
Spotify claims that it was unable to renew the global licensing agreement, despite “working with Kakao M over the last year and a half” to reach a deal. But speaking to a local Korean news outlet, Kakao M representatives claim that Spotify has a policy that requires entering domestic and global agreements simultaneously, meaning that the distributor could not renew the global rights without settling on domestic rights.
Some insiders have speculated that Kakao M’s ownership of MelOn, a direct competitor to Spotify in the Korean market, is likely to be a factor in negotiations, as the streaming giant’s control of large swaths of the global music market is powerful leverage in negotiations with domestic distributors. Spotify is now available in 178 countries, with 345 million monthly active listeners, and 155 million paid subscribers as of Q4 2020. MelOn has 8.81 million monthly active users.
Just a theory: I don't have direct insight on the situation, but Spotify just launching in Korea means direct competition to Kakao M, who owns Melon, the largest streaming platform in Korea. I feel negotiations between the two halted and their deal expired by the end of the month
— Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) February 28, 2021
While popular music comes and goes from the service in various markets as individual deals are signed or expire, Kakao M’s control of a large portion of Korean pop music—itself a global phenomenon—has made a more dramatic impact. And while negotiations with Spotify remain ongoing, Kakao M’s music remains available on other DSPs, including Deezer and Apple Music.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: With International Women’s day round the corner, The Indian performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) teamed up with Dolby Laboratories and...read more
MUMBAI: Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Galliyan (Ek Villain), Tu Hai Ke Nahi (Roy) singer Ankit Tiwari is soon coming up with a series of music videos...read more
MUMBAI: Although Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcomed Nick Jonas back to "The Voice" with open arms, that doesn't mean they took it...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's loved ones are applauding her message about Ginny & Georgia's "deeply sexist" joke. As fans of the Grammy winner may...read more
MUMBAI: The streaming giant chose not to renew Korean distributor’s global license, ghosting songs by Sistar, IU, Monsta X, and Epik High Hundreds of...read more