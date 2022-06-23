For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Jun 2022 16:00

IVM Podcasts announces ‘Donn Bayka Gappa Aika’ Marathi podcast

MUMBAI: IVM Podcasts has announced the launch of ‘Donn Bayka Gappa Aika’, an entertaining and insightful Marathi podcast as its newest offering. Hosted bydynamic, full of zest best friend duo of Aparna Dixit, a clinical psychologist and Avanti Damle, a sports nutritionist, the series will stream starting 22nd June 2022 exclusively available on IVM Podcasts.

Listeners can expect fun banter, relatable story sharing and some thought-provoking conversations by two well-experienced women who are professionals and mothers themselves. The podcast creates an opportunity for the listeners to hear different perspectives on relevant social topics like live-in relationships, body shaming, the generation gap and women in the workspace, to name a few.

Aparna Dixit, co-host of Donn Bayka Gappa Aika and a practicing clinical psychologist commented, “Women have so much to say and not enough platforms to be heard. The idea behind the show is to bring various topics that affect women to the table for open discussion and dissection, and while we are at it, to have fun!”

Her co-host Avanti Damle, a noted sports nutritionist shared “When two or more women get together to chat, the possibilities of great insights are limitless and unbelievable. Contrary to the stereotype of ‘women only gossip’, there is a lot of power in those conversations and we want to share that with our listeners. Besides, it all comes with a healthy dose of silliness!”

Excited to present the show to audiences, Kavita Rajwade, Co-Founder, IVM Podcasts said “I can’t wait for audiences to listen to ‘Donn Bayka Gappa Aika’. It’s a show where you can just come and listen to the conversation as if it were two of your friends chatting. With content like this, we aim to keep our regional language offerings constantly evolving, fresh and relevant”

Tune into Donn Bayka Gappa Aika every Wednesday, available on IVM Podcasts.

Link to the episode- https://shows.ivmpodcasts.com/show/donn-bayka-gappa-aika-zgw4-RY7Ks2X5pqTxX5PQ/episode/aaii-tulaa-naahii-klnnaar-jen-z-mule-aanni-parenting-nbra-IriNMSAlPhYppRM3?startTime=0

 

IVM Podcasts Donn Bayka Gappa Aika Marathi podcast
RnM Biz

