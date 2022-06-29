IVM Podcast introduces 'A Niche Thing' a fun podcast on popular and upcoming subcultures

MUMBAI: Known for their slick and unique productions, IVM Podcasts is ready for the release of the most unique concept. ‘A Niche Thing’, the newest podcast on India’s leading podcast network will dig and decode various kinds of subcultures including popular, new and uncommon ones. For the uninitiated, subcultures are niche communities around ‘concepts’, with their unique characteristics.

The podcast is hosted by one of GQ’s 30 most influential young Indians of 2022 and lifestyle whiz, Aneesh Bhasin. Bhasin and the guests will deep dive into their respective niches and uncover topics ranging from sneakers, streetwear, coffee, HiFi, watches, affordable art and more! ‘A Niche Thing’ is releasing on 28th June 2022.

Commenting on the launch of his podcast, host Aneesh Bhasinsaid “Everyone is a part of a subculture, whether consciously or not. On the podcast we explore many subcultures and niche interests which are hidden in plain sight and all it takes is a little nudge to unravel them and discover new worlds . Some of these niche interests I am into myself, some are new to me which I will explore along with my audience and with the varied range of topics there’s something for everyone.”

Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi and Kavita Rajwade, Co-Founder, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi shared “Subcultures are around for years, but little attention has been paid to their unique identities. ‘A Niche Thing’ is a great outlet for all enthusiasts to find more about their favourite niches and newbies to discover communities!

The first episode is streaming live from 28th June 2022 onwards on IVM Podcasts and all major streaming platforms.

Link to the episode- https://shows.ivmpodcasts.com/show/a-niche-thing-with-aneesh-bhasin-syoa-RtQFfjONjALQj2Su/episode/you-should-love-coffee-more-than-you-love-food-ooez-I7GN45W74hfxiS7E?startTime=0