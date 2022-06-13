For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Jun 2022

Current stargirl AVA AKIRA teams up with DJ Kuroneko for 'Skin' Remix

MUMBAI: AVA AKIRA joins forces with underground amen break maverick DJ Kuroneko for the first instalment of her remix series for her recent single 'Skin'. Kuroneko has given it a club-ready, yet ethereal twist. With jungle breaks, a thumping bassline and glitching vocals, making it the perfect track to kick off the summer season. After the exciting collaborative EP 'phoneAVA' with phonewifey, and a remix series for 'Locket', the London-artist now based in Leeds is back in full force and yearning for more.

AVA AKIRA has been turning the heads of major industry tastemakers recently, whilst also getting placed on Spotify & Apple Music Editorial playlists like hyperpop, misfits 2.0, Fresh Finds: Pop, Fresh Finds: Rock, and Glitch. Her breakout year continues to gain steam, placing her firmly as one to watch in the emerging scene.

AVA AKIRA DJ Kuroneko skin
