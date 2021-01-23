Sabrina Carpenter release "Skin" amid Olivia Rodrigo-Joshua Bassett love triangle rumors

MUMBAI: Who doesn't love a surprise comeback—with a side of drama?

At midnight ET on Friday, Jan. 22, Sabrina Carpenter dropped her eyebrow-raising new single "Skin," which can be heard here. The surprise track comes amid the rumored Disney love triangle happening between Sabrina, Olivia Rodrigo, 17—who recently released her debut song "driver's license"—and Joshua Bassett, 20.

Perhaps the most telling line in "Skin" is one during the bridge that goes, "Don't drive yourself insane/ It won't always be this way." Yes, she used the word "drive."

Another lyric in Sabrina's song is, "Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme." Fans were quick to guess that this is a shout-out to the mention in "driver's license" to a "blonde girl" that was assumed to refer to Sabrina.

"You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he's on mine," the Girl Meets World star continues during the "Skin" chorus. "I wish you knew that even you can't get under my skin if I don't let you in."

Sabrina first announced the unexpected track midday on Jan. 21 via Instagram with a short clip of her singing the song's verse, "Maybe we could've been friends," as the words "midnight, est" flashed quickly.

In just three hours, the post garnered over 1.1 million views and 10,000 comments from individuals ready for the new vibes.

For those not caught up on the drama, Olivia and Joshua play on-screen lovers Nini and Ricky in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Fans suspected they were dating off-screen as well, although they may have split back in August when Olivia mentioned a "failed relationship" on TikTok.

Fans believed "driver's license," a deeply melodramatic ballad about a breakup, was referring to Joshua when she sings, "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me?"

The song came shortly before Joshua released his track "Lie Lie Lie," which accused a past lover of "lyin' through your teeth" and "actin' all so innocent."

How does the "Skin" singer play into this?

Well, back in November, Joshua and Sabrina shared videos on their TikTok accounts of each other spoofing "audition tapes" for Sharkboy and Lavagirl in full costume, which made fans believe they spent a lot of time together during quarantine.

So, if "driver's license"—which received the stamp of approval from Taylor Swift—is about the "Common Sense" singer, then Olivia's line, "And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about," would be about 21-year-old Sabrina, right? Makes sense, really.

And while no reps from the trio have commented on the rumors, "Skin" certainly adds fuel to the love triangle drama.