For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Oct 2021 14:24 |  By RnMTeam

Raashi Sood’s new track is for all the madly in love couples

MUMBAI: Karva Chauth is around the corner and singer Raashi Sood has the most perfect song for the newlyweds. Big Bang Music and the singer dropped the romantic track, Sorry Sorry, which talks about the fun banter and the lovely bond that a couple forms in their early days. Featuring Adah Sharma and Rohan Mehra, the video strings together moments that depict the journey of two individuals that are now a couple going all out for one another. They’re seen setting up their little nest together, trying to accommodate each other with unconditional, all-consuming love.

Raashi, who has co-composed and co-written Sorry Sorry with Zaraan, says, “ Zaran is extremely talented considering his compositions and lyrical abilities. With him and Hiten, the idea was to create something very usual, cute as well as romantic, something seen in every household story. We have portrayed that every relationship has its ups and downs but ultimately you get back together. And that's what love is all about! Exactly what Sorry Sorry is and love how Adah and Rohan have projected it. ”

Raashi, a versatile vocalist who has made a mark in the industry with her mellifluous voice, had debuted as a playback singer with Ammy Virk in Bambukat. She recently released a track Mil Mahiya with Big Bang Music that featured Sonakshi Sinha.

Adah Sharma, who plays the leading lady in the video, says, “Sorry Sorry is a cute song about a young couple living together, the little fights they have and a girl who might love her makeup more than the man she’s with. It’s a fun concept and our director Ritika has kept the humour alive in the video which I liked. Big Bang Music and Nykaa have come together on this huge collaboration and made the look of the song so cool.”

Rohan Mehra adds, “Raashi Sood is an amazing singer and I love her vocals! I’m very excited about the launch.. We shot it over two days and I enjoyed working with the Big Bang Team and more so with Adah for the first time. The chemistry between Adah and me looks nice and the song looks beautiful!”

Tags
Raashi Sood Adah Sharma Big Bang Music
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM and Himalaya Pure Hands join forces for the launch of the social awareness hand washing campaign on the occasion of Global Handwashing Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has been a frontrunner in launcread more

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
DIVINE makes a foray in the Crypto World, launches Kohinoor-Inspired NFT in collaboration with Santanu Hazarika

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum rapper DIVINE has announced his foray into the cryptocurrency ecosphere with his first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) ahead of...read more

2
Murtaza Akbar's 'Ek Shaam Tum' narrates true story of him and his wife

MUMBAI: Murtaza Akbar is a Desi artist now based in US. Murtaza mainly considers himself as a “singer-songwriter”. As per Murtaza, “Ek Shaam Tum” is...read more

3
Kanye West officially changes name to Ye

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West, born as Kanye Omari West, has legally changed his name to Ye. After filing paperwork to change his name, the rapper will...read more

4
Mannat Noor released a festive season song ‘Mithi Jahi’

MUMBAI: Singer Mannat Noor dropped a new Punjabi song “Mithi Jahi” featuring Arjun Bijlani, under MN Melody. Excited about the release, “The theme...read more

5
Sonu Nigam, Shaan to share hotseat on 'KBC 13'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to appear as special guests on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games