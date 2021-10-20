Raashi Sood’s new track is for all the madly in love couples

MUMBAI: Karva Chauth is around the corner and singer Raashi Sood has the most perfect song for the newlyweds. Big Bang Music and the singer dropped the romantic track, Sorry Sorry, which talks about the fun banter and the lovely bond that a couple forms in their early days. Featuring Adah Sharma and Rohan Mehra, the video strings together moments that depict the journey of two individuals that are now a couple going all out for one another. They’re seen setting up their little nest together, trying to accommodate each other with unconditional, all-consuming love.

Raashi, who has co-composed and co-written Sorry Sorry with Zaraan, says, “ Zaran is extremely talented considering his compositions and lyrical abilities. With him and Hiten, the idea was to create something very usual, cute as well as romantic, something seen in every household story. We have portrayed that every relationship has its ups and downs but ultimately you get back together. And that's what love is all about! Exactly what Sorry Sorry is and love how Adah and Rohan have projected it. ”

Raashi, a versatile vocalist who has made a mark in the industry with her mellifluous voice, had debuted as a playback singer with Ammy Virk in Bambukat. She recently released a track Mil Mahiya with Big Bang Music that featured Sonakshi Sinha.

Adah Sharma, who plays the leading lady in the video, says, “Sorry Sorry is a cute song about a young couple living together, the little fights they have and a girl who might love her makeup more than the man she’s with. It’s a fun concept and our director Ritika has kept the humour alive in the video which I liked. Big Bang Music and Nykaa have come together on this huge collaboration and made the look of the song so cool.”

Rohan Mehra adds, “Raashi Sood is an amazing singer and I love her vocals! I’m very excited about the launch.. We shot it over two days and I enjoyed working with the Big Bang Team and more so with Adah for the first time. The chemistry between Adah and me looks nice and the song looks beautiful!”