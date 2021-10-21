For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Oct 2021 13:45

Raashi Sood's track 'Sorry Sorry' is a treat for all newlyweds

MUMBAI: The festive season is in full swing with Karva Chauth waiting to lend a romantic shade to the moon and the sky and singer Raashi Sood has come up with a perfect romantic track for newlyweds.

Raashi in association with Big Bang Music dropped the love number 'Sorry Sorry' which talks about the bond of love and fun banter that finds its way into a couple's life during their initial phase of marriage.

The song features Adah Sharma opposite Rohan Mehra with the music video capturing some heartwarming moments in their lives. It traces the journey of two individuals as they turn into a couple after tying the knot. The video portrays the couple building their world from scratch as they accommodate each other's lifestyle choices with open arms, unconditional and an all-consuming love.

Raashi has co-crafted the melody and has also penned the lyrics of the song in association with Zaraan. The singer-composer-lyricist is all praise for her associate. Talking to IANS, Rashi said, "Zaraan is extremely talented considering his compositions and lyrical abilities. With him and Hiten (music producer), the idea was to create something very usual, cute as well as romantic, something seen in every household story."

She elaborated as to how they have kept the story of the song relatable to appeal to the hearts of the audience as she said, "We have portrayed that every relationship has its ups and downs but ultimately you get back together. And that's what love is all about! Exactly what 'Sorry Sorry' is and love how Adah and Rohan have projected it."

Raashi is an accomplished singer who made her debut with Ammy Virk in 'Bambukat'. Prior to this she had recently released a track titled 'Mil Mahiya' with Big Bang Music which featured Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha.

Talking about the song, the leading lady Adah Sharma shared, "Sorry Sorry is a cute song about a young couple living together, the little fights they have and a girl who might love her makeup more than the man she's with. It's a fun concept and our director Ritika has kept the humour alive in the video which I liked. Big Bang Music and Nykaa have come together on this huge collaboration and made the look of the song so cool."

Adding to that Rohan Mehra said, "Raashi Sood is an amazing singer and I love her vocals! I'm very excited about the launch. We shot it over two days and I enjoyed working with the Big Bang Team and more so with Adah for the first time. The chemistry between Adah and me looks nice and the song looks beautiful!"

The track features a hybrid mix of Hindi and Punjabi lyrics and tugs at the heartstrings with its soul-stirring music, Rashi and Zaaran's honey glazed voices and lovable video.

(Source: IANS)

