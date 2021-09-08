For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Sep 2021 15:41

Katie Price wants baby through surrogacy

MUMBAI: Former glamour model and singer Katie Price, who is already a mother of five children, wants to have a baby via surrogacy and is determined to have as many as she can.

Katie has Harvey with Dwight Yorke, Junior and Princess with first husband Peter Andre and Jett and Bunny with third spouse Kieran Hayler.

Speaking to new! magazine, Price said: "I am always f***ing broody and I will have more. I can only have one because I've had caesareans, so I'd definitely use a surrogate until I've got no eggs left. I'll just keep going and going."

The reality TV star had earlier talked about her desire to have a baby with her fiancé Carl Woods and is adamant she will do "whatever it takes" in order to fall pregnant because her mother Amy is terminally ill, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "We're going to call the baby Miracle. I'm doing this for my mum. She told me to have IVF so she can see us have kids. It will break my heart if she can't."

She thought she'd find it "easy" to get pregnant again as she and Woods have never used contraception.

She said: "It has not happened naturally, unfortunately. I thought it would be easy as I've never had to plan it before. It's always just happened. We have never been careful having sex from day one, as we knew we wanted to be together."

"But we really started properly trying in the Maldives in November. We've been planning it all on an app and having loads of sex on the three days I'm ovulating. We haven't been doing it every day as they say not to."

"We don't do it for three days ahead of ovulating, to make sure the sperm is stronger. We've tried everything. It's frustrating as I feel young but I'm not inside."

(Source: IANS)

Katie Price Peter Andre Kieran Hayler
Games