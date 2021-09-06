For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Sep 2021 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

Sona Mohapatra's music video 'Dholna' to feature Gaurav Bajaj

MUMBAI: Actor Gaurav Bajaj is all geared up for his next music video titled 'Dholna' also featuring actress Sonnalli Seygall. The song has been sung by Sona Mohapatra and the music video is directed by Anand Mishra.

Gaurav says: "The unique thing about my new music video is its vibrancy, it's a typical wedding song which we usually see in the North. The story is about two people meeting at a wedding and falling in love. I am also happy that this has been directed by Anand Mishra who is a founder of Box Cricket League and a dear friend of mine. It is brilliantly shot. He has given me full freedom to be in my own space."

"Music videos give a kind of branding to actors. All my videos are in the romantic genre. Sometimes I feel, I can do a romantic scene with a wall also! And once your song is popular you get to do more on these lines," adds Gaurav who has appeared in shows like 'Uttaran', 'Piya Rangrezz' and 'Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai...Ajab Sa Risk Hai'.

During the pandemic there has been a huge increase in music videos. So, what's his take on that?

"Yes I remember during the pandemic most of the time we were at my son's playroom and we used to listen to new songs. And that was the time I realised there is a boom in new music videos. People like it because in this tough time, positive good music can be healing. And later on, when I got a chance to showcase my ability, I gave it a shot and I am happy that people have liked my work in music videos. Now I am looking forward to my next 'Dholna'. To me, good music videos are mood changing and can be viewed by all age groups."

Speaking about his working equation with Sonnalli, Gaurav says: "It was a good, easygoing experience. We both come from different backgrounds but shared a mutual admiration. Just before the shoot we met and we tried our level best to do justice with the song."

'Dholna' will release on September 6.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Dholna Sonnalli Seygall Sona Mohapatra Anand Mishra
Related news
News | 06 Sep 2021

Sona Mohapatra's music video 'Dholna' to feature Gaurav Bajaj

MUMBAI: Actor Gaurav Bajaj is all geared up for his next music video titled 'Dholna' also featuring actress Sonnalli Seygall. The song has been sung by Sona Mohapatra and the music video is directed by Anand Mishra.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Sona Mohapatra: Am a misfit of an artiste in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Sona Mohapatra believes that even though her choice of 'living life on her own terms' and speaking her heart out made her journey as an artiste tougher, it has also liberated her as an artiste.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2021

Sona Mohapatra Makes Her Times Square Billboard Debut

MUMBAI: On the heels of the release of her latest single ‘Aise Na They’, Artist and Producer Sona Mohapatra makes her debut appearance on the Times Square Billboard in New York today.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2021

Sona Mohapatra flaunts asymmetrical haircut

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Sunday to flaunt her new asymmetrical haircut. Sona also recalled how she had boy cut hair for a long time in her childhood as she was labelled Tom boy.

read more
News | 11 May 2021

Sona Mohapatra reveals how kohl helps her deal with pain

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday took to social media to talk about the healing power of 'kajal' (kohl), which is worn as a part of makeup. Sona revealed that kohl helps her to deal with the pain around her in a special way.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Pop Idol' creator says there will always be friction within Little Mix

MUMBAI: Music producer Pete Waterman, also known as the creator of the show 'Pop Idol', feels that girl band Little Mix will always have friction...read more

2
Made in Jaffna, Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul’s highly-anticipated album, is finally out

MUMBAI: Tamil-Canadian hip-hop artist Shan Vincent de Paul’s highly-anticipated album Made in Jaffna released worldwide on September 3. The 14-track...read more

3
Singer Jubin Nautiyal surprises his fan Himani Bundela- KBC 13 winner by visiting her home in Agra.

MUMBAI: The singer who has made a place in everyone's playlist with his voice, is now making a place in their hearts tooread more

4
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer at 39

MUMBAI: Singer Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday after her long battle with cancer. Sarah's mother Marie posted a message on the singer's Instagram...read more

5
Ellie Goulding: Acting brought out positive, energetic side of me

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says that she now loves the challenge of acting. "I've been acting with an amazing coach. It's brought out such a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games