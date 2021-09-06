Sona Mohapatra's music video 'Dholna' to feature Gaurav Bajaj

MUMBAI: Actor Gaurav Bajaj is all geared up for his next music video titled 'Dholna' also featuring actress Sonnalli Seygall. The song has been sung by Sona Mohapatra and the music video is directed by Anand Mishra.

Gaurav says: "The unique thing about my new music video is its vibrancy, it's a typical wedding song which we usually see in the North. The story is about two people meeting at a wedding and falling in love. I am also happy that this has been directed by Anand Mishra who is a founder of Box Cricket League and a dear friend of mine. It is brilliantly shot. He has given me full freedom to be in my own space."

"Music videos give a kind of branding to actors. All my videos are in the romantic genre. Sometimes I feel, I can do a romantic scene with a wall also! And once your song is popular you get to do more on these lines," adds Gaurav who has appeared in shows like 'Uttaran', 'Piya Rangrezz' and 'Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai...Ajab Sa Risk Hai'.

During the pandemic there has been a huge increase in music videos. So, what's his take on that?

"Yes I remember during the pandemic most of the time we were at my son's playroom and we used to listen to new songs. And that was the time I realised there is a boom in new music videos. People like it because in this tough time, positive good music can be healing. And later on, when I got a chance to showcase my ability, I gave it a shot and I am happy that people have liked my work in music videos. Now I am looking forward to my next 'Dholna'. To me, good music videos are mood changing and can be viewed by all age groups."

Speaking about his working equation with Sonnalli, Gaurav says: "It was a good, easygoing experience. We both come from different backgrounds but shared a mutual admiration. Just before the shoot we met and we tried our level best to do justice with the song."

'Dholna' will release on September 6.

(Source: IANS)