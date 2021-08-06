Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Gaurav Bangia turns composer with song 'Saanware'

MUMBAI: Saanware – the song of romance - is an expression of innocent romance, and has introduced a new concept of sound in the romantic genre. Inspired by the music of stalwarts like Salil Chowdhury, S D Burman, and also contemporary legends such as Pritam and A R Rahman, this song has a strong melody line, intelligent arrangements and a contemporary sound. The girl in the song dreams of an innocent world of togetherness with her lover and wants him too, to see this dream. The boy is swayed by the beautiful picture created by the girl and this becomes his dream too. The video has been shot in the exotic locales of Goa. The song creates a beautiful soundscape with a unique and impactful amalgamation of multiple instruments such as Guitars, Harps, English flute, Solo violin, Sarod and an entire string section, creating agrand and cinematic musical treat.

‘Saanware’ has been conceptualized, composed and arranged by Gaurav Bangia, a prominent vocalist and musician over the past two decades. Being the first winner of the popular reality show SRGMP, Gaurav has won ten consecutive episodes in a row in2002. Since then, he has been singing for movies in the south, and for TV & radio commercials, and has been performing live at various shows and concerts in India and abroad, winning his audience’s heartswith his silken, mellifluous voice. Gaurav is known for his unique tonality and energetic performances.

With ‘Saanware’ Gaurav begins a new musical chapter in his life as he turns composer. ‘Saanware’ and other upcoming songs will be released on his own YouTube channel as part of a new series - GB ORIGINALS’. These songs will be unique in their musicality and composition, and bear the trademark energy of Gaurav.

Also lending her wonderful voice to this song is singer Amruta Natu, a past winner of Hindi and Marathi SRGM. The innocent lyrics have been penned by Milind Joshi, an accomplished Music director, writer, poet and painter. The string arrangement has been designed by Shri Jaspal Moni, an extremely talented music director who has also played a big role in grooming Gaurav over the years. The song has been programmed by Santosh Nair, another accomplished Music composer, arranger and programmer. Mixing and mastering has been done by Aftab Khan at the Headroom Studios. The video has been directed and post produced by dynamic young director Ajinkya Deshmukh.

Gaurav is also very happy to give credit to his friend and senior from college Mahbubul Matin who has been supportive enough to finance the entire project.

The song also has some prominent musicians playing live instruments. With Jeetu Thakur on the solo violin, Paras Nath on the English flute, Keba on the guitars, Mukesh Sharma on sarod and the Chennai String section adding their magic, this song is sure to mesmerize. Each instrumental piece has given a beautiful impact to enhance the romance of the main melody.

‘Saanware’ releases on audio platforms on the 4th of August 2021 and the official video release is planned on the 7th of August.