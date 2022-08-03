For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Aug 2022 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

See what Hipi G.O.A.T. winners Chirag Tomar and Sireesha Bhagavatula has to

MUMBAI: Hipi, India’s favorite short video platform for talented creators conducted Hipi G.O.A.T., India's biggest digital singing contest.

The Season 1 joint winners were Chirag Tomar and Sireesha Bhagavatula who were awarded a winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 1.5 lakhs each along with a golden contract with Hipi – India’s favorite short video platform and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing a duet with the Grammy Award Nominee, Shilpa Rao at the grand finale of ZEE Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Radioandmusic got in touch with the winners to know more about their experiences and their thoughts on winning the trophy.

Check the Interview below:

How do you feel being the first winner of Hipi G.O.A.T?

Chirag Tomar: I felt ecstatic! It was a proud moment for me and my family. As a rising performer, I’m very happy I could bag it with my singing talent. I’m also very thankful to the Hipi team and for the love the Hipi audience has shown me so far. I hope I can continue to receive their valuable support.

Sireesha Bhagavatula: It always feels amazing to win a contest based purely on talent. Being a unique contest with video entries for singing, Hipi G.O.A.T was an interesting experience, and I definitely had a lot of fun as a participant. I look forward to staying connected with the Hipi family who have been very welcoming to my songs.

Share your experience singing a duet with the Grammy Award Nominee, Shilpa Rao at the grand finale of ZEE Sa Re Ga Ma Pa?

Chirag Tomar: I felt honored to be able to sing alongside the iconic Shilpa Rao at one of India’s greatest singing shows. I felt extremely grateful to be amongst talented singers and be a part of them. I have gained a lot of appreciation and recognition from the platform.

What’s next in terms of your music?

Chirag Tomar: I am planning to release my first Bollywood song in the upcoming years. I will also continue to be a part of the Hipi family and try my talent at some more amazing reality shows.

Sireesha Bhagavatula: I’m going to be exploring various genres to improve my singing. Soon, I will also be releasing originals in different languages while continuing to take up more opportunities as a playback singer! All this couldn't be possible without the encouragement I've received from the people. I’m very grateful.

Tags
Grammy Award Shilpa Rao Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Related news
 | 12 Jul 2022

Dillon Francis and ILLENIUM unveil “Don’t Let Me Let Go” featuring Evan Gila

MUMBAI: Superstar producers, songwriters and DJs Dillon Francis and ILLENIUM unveil their first ever collaboration—listen to “Don’t Let Me Let Go,” featuring rising star EVAN GIIA, here and watch the Evan Scott-directed music video here.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2022

Jessie Reyez shares brand new single 'Fraud'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Colombian by way of Toronto, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez shares her first solo single in two years with “Fraud,” out today via FMLY / Island Records. The music video, directed by Emma Higgins and a directorial debut for Jessie Reyez, tells the story unrequited love.

read more
 | 07 Jun 2022

Music Maestro Pritam launches ‘Jamroom’ an original music series featuring Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, Mame Khan, Asees Kaur, Shalmali Kholgade, Shilpa Rao & other celebrated singers!

MUMBAI: To give one of its kind experience to all the music lovers across the globe, music maestro Pritam and his brainchild Jam 8, in association with Prime Focus and Collective Artists Network along with Sony Music Entertainment and creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo launc

read more
 | 03 May 2022

Goafest 2022 Returns, bigger and better to celebrate the superpower within

MUMBAI: 15 years of Goafest is truly a special milestone anniversary. What makes it more special is that after a gap of two years, Goafest returns like never before!

read more
 | 15 Apr 2022

Grammy award winner Falguni Shah aka Falu meets former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi

MUMBAI: Indian-American singer-songwriter Falguni Shah aka Falu, her stage name, who recently won the coveted Grammy Award for her album ‘A Colorful World’ in the Best Children’s music album category, recently met former PepsiCO CEO Indra Nooyi over lunch and the two bonded over their mutual inte

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returnread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more

Fifth edition of The Radio Festival concludes in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Amaan Ali Bangash And Ayaan Ali Bangash Announce New Album, 'Sand And Foam' Inspired By Kahlil Gibran's Works

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of their collaboration with Nobel-prize winner Kailash Satyarthi on their last EP, celebrated Sarod virtuosos, Amaan...read more

2
Darshan Raval's 'Baarishon Mein' has crossed 60 million views in just couple of weeks

MUMBAI: Raval's recently released track 'Baarishon Mein' has won several hearts and praises since its release. The track is Darshan's eighth...read more

3
Toronto's legendary GROSSMAN'S TAVERN announces return of annual Amy Louie / Grossman's Music Scholarship & Fundraising Event

MUMBAI: Following a two-year hiatus on account of the pandemic, Toronto’s legendary Grossman’s Tavern has announced its annual Amy Louie / Grossman's...read more

4
‘Chaiyaan Main Saiyaan Ki’ elevates you to a different dimension all together, says Keshav Anand

MUMBAI: Singer Keshav Anand dropped a soulful song “Chaiyaan Main Saiyaan Ki” along with Asees Kaur for film Khuda Haafiz 2.During an exclusive...read more

5
See what Hipi G.O.A.T. winners Chirag Tomar and Sireesha Bhagavatula has to

MUMBAI: Hipi, India’s favorite short video platform for talented creators conducted Hipi G.O.A.T., India's biggest digital singing contest.The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games