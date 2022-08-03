See what Hipi G.O.A.T. winners Chirag Tomar and Sireesha Bhagavatula has to

MUMBAI: Hipi, India’s favorite short video platform for talented creators conducted Hipi G.O.A.T., India's biggest digital singing contest.

The Season 1 joint winners were Chirag Tomar and Sireesha Bhagavatula who were awarded a winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 1.5 lakhs each along with a golden contract with Hipi – India’s favorite short video platform and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing a duet with the Grammy Award Nominee, Shilpa Rao at the grand finale of ZEE Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Radioandmusic got in touch with the winners to know more about their experiences and their thoughts on winning the trophy.

Check the Interview below:

How do you feel being the first winner of Hipi G.O.A.T?

Chirag Tomar: I felt ecstatic! It was a proud moment for me and my family. As a rising performer, I’m very happy I could bag it with my singing talent. I’m also very thankful to the Hipi team and for the love the Hipi audience has shown me so far. I hope I can continue to receive their valuable support.

Sireesha Bhagavatula: It always feels amazing to win a contest based purely on talent. Being a unique contest with video entries for singing, Hipi G.O.A.T was an interesting experience, and I definitely had a lot of fun as a participant. I look forward to staying connected with the Hipi family who have been very welcoming to my songs.

Share your experience singing a duet with the Grammy Award Nominee, Shilpa Rao at the grand finale of ZEE Sa Re Ga Ma Pa?

Chirag Tomar: I felt honored to be able to sing alongside the iconic Shilpa Rao at one of India’s greatest singing shows. I felt extremely grateful to be amongst talented singers and be a part of them. I have gained a lot of appreciation and recognition from the platform.

What’s next in terms of your music?

Chirag Tomar: I am planning to release my first Bollywood song in the upcoming years. I will also continue to be a part of the Hipi family and try my talent at some more amazing reality shows.

Sireesha Bhagavatula: I’m going to be exploring various genres to improve my singing. Soon, I will also be releasing originals in different languages while continuing to take up more opportunities as a playback singer! All this couldn't be possible without the encouragement I've received from the people. I’m very grateful.