Vh1 India's Sound Nation League brings on the ultimate rap face off as Prabh Deep and Siri Narayan tackle heads in the 3rd match

MUMBAI: Vh1 India’s virtual music competition, Sound Nation League, sets rising indie musicians against each other in a tough battle to emerge a trailer blazer in indie sound! As the league approaches its 3rd match, the race is becoming increasingly tougher as ardent fans shower their favourite indie artist with love. The latest match is the ultimate showdown between rap aficionados, Siri Narayan and Prabh Deep.
The third round of the stiff competition pitted underground rapper Prabh Deep against diverse female rapper Siri Narayan. Prabh Deep’s track Waqaf displays his incredible eye for aesthetics and his thought-provoking ideas about staying true to himself as an artist. The rap track combines earthy beats and his soulful Punjabi rendition, are truly unmissable record. On the flip side, Siri Narayan’s song titled 'Sante’ featuring Sez on the Beat was an intriguing English – Kannada fusion celebrating Siri’s masterful voice and lyrical prowess. The song was accompanied by a futuristic music video capturing the artist dancing away among a strobe of hypnotizing neon colours.
While both rappers have conquered their craft, only one can emerge the winner! Head over to Vh1 India’s Instagram page to take your favourite indie artist to the very top!
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a leading Live Media Entertainment company, and a wholly owned subsidiary read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, comments on PM’s announcementread more
MUMBAI: SESAC Digital Licensing and BMG have expanded their partnership with new digital licensinread more
MUMBAI: NTIA Responds to Government Announcement for Opening the Night Time Economy on Monday 19tread more
MUMBAI: SONY Music Japan returns to the release circuit this month with the highly-anticipated ninth episode via their new ‘Sakura Chill Beats’...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Leslee Lewis who is popularly known as 'Lezz' in the industry has now moved to international markets with the song “...read more
MUMBAI: Following on from 'Saw of Olympus’ which is the most streamed techno track on Spotify since its release The 99th EP on the iconic Filth on...read more
MUMBAI: Dastaan LIVE is an exciting multi-arts collective that has been silently brewing its loyal set of followers since July 2018. The beauty,...read more
MUMBAI: Anna Prior, DJ and Metronomy musician, is excited to share her debut solo single. 'Thank You For Nothing' launches today and is the debut...read more