Vh1 India's Sound Nation League brings on the ultimate rap face off as Prabh Deep and Siri Narayan tackle heads in the 3rd match

MUMBAI: Vh1 India’s virtual music competition, Sound Nation League, sets rising indie musicians against each other in a tough battle to emerge a trailer blazer in indie sound! As the league approaches its 3rd match, the race is becoming increasingly tougher as ardent fans shower their favourite indie artist with love. The latest match is the ultimate showdown between rap aficionados, Siri Narayan and Prabh Deep.

The third round of the stiff competition pitted underground rapper Prabh Deep against diverse female rapper Siri Narayan. Prabh Deep’s track Waqaf displays his incredible eye for aesthetics and his thought-provoking ideas about staying true to himself as an artist. The rap track combines earthy beats and his soulful Punjabi rendition, are truly unmissable record. On the flip side, Siri Narayan’s song titled 'Sante’ featuring Sez on the Beat was an intriguing English – Kannada fusion celebrating Siri’s masterful voice and lyrical prowess. The song was accompanied by a futuristic music video capturing the artist dancing away among a strobe of hypnotizing neon colours.

While both rappers have conquered their craft, only one can emerge the winner! Head over to Vh1 India’s Instagram page to take your favourite indie artist to the very top!