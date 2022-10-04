Rising Singer-Songwriter grentperez Unveils New EP 'Trail Mix Tape'

MUMBAI: Filipino-Australian indie singer-songwriter grentperez releases his newest project 'Trail Mix Tape', an eclectic mix of four songs, via Fast Friends. Accompanying the project is a visual for the single “Day By Day”.

On 'Trail Mix Tape', grentperez explores new sonics and production, while continuing to perfect his “laid back chill sound with a lot of soul.” The new project also includes recent singles like joyous “Wishful Thinking”, heartfelt “Don’t Grow Up Too Fast”, and the upbeat “Ego”. All of the tracks on the record were written by grentperez, with additional writing, and producing credits that include Dan Henig (Jax 'Victoria's Secret', ZAYN, G-Eazy, Noah Cyrus), and GRAMMY-nominated Linden Jay (2 x US Platinum Doja Cat 'Woman', Erick The Architect, Joji, Flatbush Zombies).

"I wanted to collect some of my favorite songs that I’ve written recently and turn them into a ‘collective’ rather than being scattered as singles. Thought it’d be a fun way to go about doing things. So in a way, it serves itself with the Tape title being ‘Trail Mix’, it’s just a bag of goods, you got a Sad Song, Love Song, Rap/ RnB style track and a fun indie rock type beat in there," grentperez shares of the EP release.

Music lulls us into a meditative state. It allows us to relax, reflect, and, ultimately, recharge. Sydney born singer, songwriter, artist and producer grentperez unlocks this place whether in the studio, on stage, or under the watchful eye of the computer camera in his childhood bedroom where he’s recorded most of his music to date. His handcrafted DIY pop instantly soothes on a series of releases that have helped endear grentperez to rapidly growing audiences at home in Australia, as well as in South East Asia and across the globe.

Generating close to 60 million YouTube video views as an independent creator, the newly found YouTube fame spurred grentperez on to experiment with releasing some of his own self-written and recorded music on streaming platforms. his debut single "Cherry Wine" was a hit, steam-rolling into the viral charts in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam soon after its release, and accumulated over 67 million streams to date. He has also garnered amazing support throughout Southeast Asia, landing coveted features on MTV Asia, Vh1 India, SEA Today (Indonesia), ABS-CBN (Philippines), Nylon Manila and more.

Several singles following up to the release of his debut EP ‘Conversations with The Moon’ in February 2022 has seen his music grow at an accelerating pace to over 100 million streams, with droves of new fans discovering him daily.

Born in Australia, grentperez grew up as the youngest of three kids in a Filipino family. Raised on a diet of The Eagles, The Beatles, and Queen thanks to his dad before moving onto the likes of Musiq Soulchild. As soon as he received his first nylon string acoustic, he taught himself Jeremy Passion’s “Lemonade”, learning chords, shapes, and plucking patterns. At the end of 2013, he launched his YouTube channel which currently sits at over half a MILLION subscribers.

'Trail Mix Tape' Tracklist

1. Wishful Thinking

2. Don’t Grow Up Too Fast

3. Ego

4. Day by Day