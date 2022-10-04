RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Oct 2022 14:06 |  By RnMTeam

Rising Singer-Songwriter grentperez Unveils New EP 'Trail Mix Tape'

MUMBAI: Filipino-Australian indie singer-songwriter grentperez releases his newest project 'Trail Mix Tape', an eclectic mix of four songs, via Fast Friends. Accompanying the project is a visual for the single “Day By Day”.

On 'Trail Mix Tape', grentperez explores new sonics and production, while continuing to perfect his “laid back chill sound with a lot of soul.” The new project also includes recent singles like joyous “Wishful Thinking”, heartfelt “Don’t Grow Up Too Fast”, and the upbeat “Ego”. All of the tracks on the record were written by grentperez, with additional writing, and producing credits that include Dan Henig (Jax 'Victoria's Secret', ZAYN, G-Eazy, Noah Cyrus), and GRAMMY-nominated Linden Jay (2 x US Platinum Doja Cat 'Woman', Erick The Architect, Joji, Flatbush Zombies).

"I wanted to collect some of my favorite songs that I’ve written recently and turn them into a ‘collective’ rather than being scattered as singles. Thought it’d be a fun way to go about doing things. So in a way, it serves itself with the Tape title being ‘Trail Mix’, it’s just a bag of goods, you got a Sad Song, Love Song, Rap/ RnB style track and a fun indie rock type beat in there," grentperez shares of the EP release.

Music lulls us into a meditative state. It allows us to relax, reflect, and, ultimately, recharge. Sydney born singer, songwriter, artist and producer grentperez unlocks this place whether in the studio, on stage, or under the watchful eye of the computer camera in his childhood bedroom where he’s recorded most of his music to date. His handcrafted DIY pop instantly soothes on a series of releases that have helped endear grentperez to rapidly growing audiences at home in Australia, as well as in South East Asia and across the globe.

Generating close to 60 million YouTube video views as an independent creator, the newly found YouTube fame spurred grentperez on to experiment with releasing some of his own self-written and recorded music on streaming platforms. his debut single "Cherry Wine" was a hit, steam-rolling into the viral charts in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam soon after its release, and accumulated over 67 million streams to date. He has also garnered amazing support throughout Southeast Asia, landing coveted features on MTV Asia, Vh1 India, SEA Today (Indonesia), ABS-CBN (Philippines), Nylon Manila and more.

Several singles following up to the release of his debut EP ‘Conversations with The Moon’ in February 2022 has seen his music grow at an accelerating pace to over 100 million streams, with droves of new fans discovering him daily.

Born in Australia, grentperez grew up as the youngest of three kids in a Filipino family. Raised on a diet of The Eagles, The Beatles, and Queen thanks to his dad before moving onto the likes of Musiq Soulchild. As soon as he received his first nylon string acoustic, he taught himself Jeremy Passion’s “Lemonade”, learning chords, shapes, and plucking patterns. At the end of 2013, he launched his YouTube channel which currently sits at over half a MILLION subscribers.

'Trail Mix Tape' Tracklist
1. Wishful Thinking
2. Don’t Grow Up Too Fast
3. Ego
4. Day by Day

Tags
Singer songwriters Vh1 India
Related news
 | 04 Oct 2022

Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano da molto tempo. In passato hanno suonato in vari gruppi rock, prima che il trio si diffondesse in tutto il mondo.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour With Emotional First Weekend Alongside Brandi Carlile and Very Special Guest Martina McBride

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, kicked-off The Judds: The Final Tour this past weekend with two packed arena shows in Grand Rapids, MI and Toledo, OH.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Alt-Pop trio Oakman unveils highly-anticipated EP 'SCP'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their highly anticipated EP, 'SCP', out now via Rude Records. 'SCP', an acronym for “sugar-coated pill”, is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, 'Plastic World', released back in 2018.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Alternative Art Rock band SHAPE OF WATER reveal “Don’t Leave Me in the Dark” music video & single, LP album 'Amor Fati' out October 28, 2022

MUMBAI: British alternative art rock band Shape of Water have just revealed a new music video and single "Don’t Leave Me in the Dark". This is the second drop from their upcoming LP album Amor Fati which is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022 via Eclipse Records.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2022

Musicathon wraps up its eighth edition with a bang in Bir

MUMBAI: The 8th edition of the 2 -day experiential music festival in mountains, Musicathon witnessed travel enthusiasts from across the country at Nirvana Camps in Bir. The successful music fiesta was curated by Gaurav Kushwaha in partnership with Madhouse Works.

read more

RnM Biz

95 Mirchi aims at reducing the noise levels on the roads of Bengaluru with #95KmsDontDabao Challenge

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

Chingari gained an overwhelming response from its users on its Navratri campaign; clocked in 1B+ views

MUMBAI: As the auspicious festival of Navratri approaches, Chingari powered by GARI- the world's read more

Introducing EKKO – India's First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovativread more

Industry-leading VR Concert Platform AmazeVR Announces $32 Million in Series B funding

MUMBAI: Coming fresh off the success of Megan Thee Stallion's virtual reality (VR) concert tour read more

Introducing EKKO – India’s First Cult Audio Wearable Brand Reinventing Music

MUMBAI: India’s first cult audio wearable brand- EKKO has been launched with a range of innovatiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
National Film Award Recipient B Praak to begin the second phase of his much-awaited multi-city tour – Wolf777news presents Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

MUMBAI: After mesmerizing Mumbai and Pune, the multi-city tour of B Praak moves further to the other cities in its second phase namely, Bengaluru,...read more

2
Lethal, Gothic & Mysteriou.s - Get ready for Killer Haseena featuring Tulsi Kumar & Arjun Kanungo!

MUMBAI: Two of the most popular music sensations Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo collaborate for the very first time on ‘Killer Haseena’ produced by...read more

3
"Kingpin" fame singer Lekka: This is the era of POPSTARS in India

MUMBAI: Packed with swag, the track is a groovy number, featuring Lekka in an edgy, dark, and chic avatar. Sharing her thoughts on the way the music...read more

4
Italian proggers EVEN FLOW release new EP “Mediterraneo”

MUMBAI: THE HYBRIS è un progetto rock alternativo internazionale di tre amici. Originariamente tutti i membri vivevano in Germania e si conoscevano...read more

5
BotHard’s identity remains a mystery! Netizens predict him to be Emiway Bantai!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle 2.0’s Squad Bosses EPR, Dino James, King and Dee MC woke up to a rude shake-up by an aspiring rapper - BotHard - https://www....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games