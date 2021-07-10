Boris Brejcha teams up with Ginger for 'Take A Ride'

MUMBAI: International dance music icon Boris Brejcha has joined forces with long-term collaborator Ginger on new single "Take A Ride," out today via Ultra Music. A meticulously refined techno cut, "Take A Ride" combines euphoric breakdowns and a pulsating bassline with the hypnotic vocoder vocals of Ginger, Boris’ real-life partner. The track is set to feature on Boris’ forthcoming album Never Stop Dancing which is poised for release this winter - it will be his tenth studio album and a testament to his unrivaled hard work and dedication to music production. "Take A Ride" follows recent three-track EP ‘EXIT,' a revered release of which We Rave You said:
“mysterious musical harlequin ravishes fans once again with another amazing EP.” Proving to be one of dance music’s most exciting partnerships, Boris Brejcha and Ginger again link up on a stellar dance track.
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: Trailblazing HardTrap musician SAYMYNAME has teamed up with Cara Hart for the summer-ready track, "HAPPY PILLZ" out today, via Ultra Records...read more
MUMBAI: From inspiring dancefloors to turning heads in the production realms, George Smeddles' latest single "Back to Me" exudes the elements it...read more
MUMBAI: New Jersey-based producer/DJ Chris Malinchak, who refuses to be constrained by one genre, is back with a stunning new album, Night Work,...read more
MUMBAI: On May 21, Anabel Englund released her Messing With Magic Deluxxe Edition, which featured new track "Boogie All Night," made in...read more
MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series. Ariana’s “safety net”...read more