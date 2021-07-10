For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Jul 2021 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Boris Brejcha teams up with Ginger for 'Take A Ride'

MUMBAI: International dance music icon Boris Brejcha has joined forces with long-term collaborator Ginger on new single "Take A Ride," out today via Ultra Music. A meticulously refined techno cut, "Take A Ride" combines euphoric breakdowns and a pulsating bassline with the hypnotic vocoder vocals of Ginger, Boris’ real-life partner. The track is set to feature on Boris’ forthcoming album Never Stop Dancing which is poised for release this winter - it will be his tenth studio album and a testament to his unrivaled hard work and dedication to music production. "Take A Ride" follows recent three-track EP ‘EXIT,' a revered release of which We Rave You said:

“mysterious musical harlequin ravishes fans once again with another amazing EP.” Proving to be one of dance music’s most exciting partnerships, Boris Brejcha and Ginger again link up on a stellar dance track.

Boris Brejcha Ginger Take A Ride
