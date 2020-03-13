RadioandMusic
Boris Brejcha Delivers High-Energy EP Violet Pill

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Boris Brejcha returns with his invigorating 3-track EP Violet Pill, out now via Ultra Music.

Marking his first release following January’s Space Diver LP, Violet Pill sees the German artist incorporate dark techno tones, striking build ups, and progressive elements for a transcendent listening experience. Opening with the high-octane soundscapes on ‘Babamba’, Brejcha immediately pulls audiences in before taking a more ambient turn with the four-on-the-floor track ‘On His Way’. The EP then makes a sonic shift with the title track ‘Violet Pill’, a melodic roller featuring pitched down vocals and a driving bassline.

Following his meteoric rise to success, Boris Brejcha continues to take his self-coined ‘High-Tech Minimal’ sound across the globe, effortlessly fusing techno, electro, and trance with every release. One of the most celebrated producers of the moment, Brejcha has become a fan favorite with standout performances including his set at Grand Palais in Paris for Cercle, which has racked up over 12 million YouTube views to date.

With major headline slots at Movement Detroit, EDC Las Vegas, OFFSonar, EXIT Festival, and more to be announced, 2020 is shaping up to be Brejcha’s biggest year yet.

