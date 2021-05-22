Dil mangdi featuring Ishika Taneja to be released on 20th May

MUMBAI: Ishika taneja will be seen in the upcoming song with the T series. The song is called Dil Mangdi and it would be releasing on the 20th of May. The song has been sung by Jasbir Jassi.The song is an out and out romantic and it looks absolutely stunning. It has got Punjabi and Arabic beats and that's the first time we heard something like that. The teaser is out and it has got our curiousity quotient super high. It's shot in a yacht and it looks absolutely stunning. The visuals are a treat. Ishika is a former Miss India winner 2018 and she has been the Miss World Tourism India as well. She has been a Guinness Book world record holder.
We spoke to the lead Ishika and here is what she has got to say, "It's a song which is very close to my heart. This song has a lot of groovy beats. We shot the song on a yacht and we finished shooting just before the second wave wreaked havoc. I hope I can bring smiles through this song. Everyone is going through a difficult time and I wish to bring more smiles. I hope everyone makes it safe from the deadly virus. We are the worst hit and we have take all protocols and follow the guidelines. Prayers and love for all."
We wish Ishika all the luck for dil mangdi. Let's catch the song on the 20th of may, 11 am
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer evergreen dance musical blockbuster "Disco Dancer" is being made as a musical, and plans are to release it...read more
MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” teaser has been finally out, directed by Rajiv S Ruia featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Preeti...read more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of...read more
MUMBAI: "Heartbreak Anthem" a new single out Thursday (May 20) from Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta. Could this track be about Jesy Nelson's...read more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now...read more