News |  22 May 2021 16:19 |  By RnMTeam

Dil mangdi featuring Ishika Taneja to be released on 20th May

MUMBAI: Ishika taneja will be seen in the upcoming song with the T series. The song is called Dil Mangdi and it would be releasing on the 20th of May. The song has been sung by Jasbir Jassi.The song is an out and out romantic and it looks absolutely stunning. It has got Punjabi and Arabic beats and that's the first time we heard something like that. The teaser is out and it has got our curiousity quotient super high. It's shot in a yacht and it looks absolutely stunning. The visuals are a treat. Ishika is a former Miss India winner 2018 and she has been the Miss World Tourism India as well. She has been a Guinness Book world record holder.

We spoke to the lead Ishika and here is what she has got to say, "It's a song which is very close to my heart. This song has a lot of groovy beats. We shot the song on a yacht and we finished shooting just before the second wave wreaked havoc. I hope I can bring smiles through this song. Everyone is going through a difficult time and I wish to bring more smiles. I hope everyone makes it safe from the deadly virus. We are the worst hit and we have take all protocols and follow the guidelines. Prayers and love for all."

We wish Ishika all the luck for dil mangdi. Let's catch the song on the 20th of may, 11 am

