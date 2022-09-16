'Troll' song from film Banaras releases with a punch line - Money doesn't Matter

MUMBAI: Zaid Khan & Sonal Monteiro starrer film Banaras, which is releasing Pan India on 4th November has released a new Party Song with the title Troll. The song Composed by Ajnesh Loknath & Sung by Nakash Aziz is going to be the new Party Anthem. The listener's are already humming its punch Line "Money doesn't Matter".
Banaras is a mysterious Love story and the film has already created a huge buzz among the public with its intriguing promotional content.
After releasing the motion poster and first two Songs, the makers have now released the Troll Party Song in T Series YouTube Channel. Singer Nakash Aziz's voice is going to pep up the party mood .
The song showcases the dancing abilities of actor Zaid Khan and it is tranquilizing the listener’s mood.
The song shot in Bangkok with a huge crowd is a true party popper which is youthful and entertaining. It has been garnering good response on YouTube and it seems to create a record in the coming days as well.
Banaras film is directed by Bell Bottom fame Jayatheerta and the film will be releasing Pan India in 5 languages Hindi Kannada Telugu Tamil and Malayalam.
