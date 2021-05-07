'Dilbaro' singer Vibha Saraf opens up on new track 'I really like you'

MUMBAI: Singer Vibha Saraf is out with her new song "I really like you". The singer, who shot to fame singing "Dilbaro" in the Alia Bhatt-starrer "Raazi", says her latest track has all the qualities of a college romance number.
"I really like you" has been composed by Ayaz Ismail, and Vibha says this is different from the work she has done before.
"I think it's a simplistic composition plus I hadn't attempted this genre before. I also had an additional role to play here, giving Ayaz's composition a lyrical direction," says Vibha, about penning the number.
She adds: "I think it has the elements of a no-nonsense-college song which is brimming with the excitement about newfound love, crush, love interest."
Ayaz, who is based in Dallas, the US, says that the song has come out at the right time and will cheer people in India in these times of distress.
"As an artiste, creativity flows at all times. Being an Indian overseas one can completely understand the situation back home. It's devastating – rather, depressing -- for everyone. The song was ready in March, and we were scheduled to release it in April. We did discuss with the team on whether we should release it or not, and they gave us the green signal. The prime reason was positivit, and something to cheer about in this chaotic situation," he claims.
The song was released recently across all music streaming platforms.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more
MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more
MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more
MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more
MUMBAI: A hilarious video, of talk show host Conan O'Brien reacting to BTS band member J-Hope not knowing who he is, has gone viral. In fact, besides...read more
MUMBAI: Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar on Wednesday shared a video message for India, conveying his concern and prayers even as the country...read more
MUMBAI: Tips Original presents Kumar Taurani’s Ek Bewafa” introducing Sameer Khan Featuring- Krystle D’Souza, Siddharth S Gupta and Sameer Khan...read more
MUMBAI: Citizens’ Covid War Room is an attempt to facilitate families and patients in need of verified leads to available resources during the...read more
MUMBAI: Composer Bharat Goel says recreating an old hit is always a challenge because you not only need to do justice to the production of the song,...read more