News |  07 May 2021 12:59

'Dilbaro' singer Vibha Saraf opens up on new track 'I really like you'

MUMBAI: Singer Vibha Saraf is out with her new song "I really like you". The singer, who shot to fame singing "Dilbaro" in the Alia Bhatt-starrer "Raazi", says her latest track has all the qualities of a college romance number.

"I really like you" has been composed by Ayaz Ismail, and Vibha says this is different from the work she has done before.

"I think it's a simplistic composition plus I hadn't attempted this genre before. I also had an additional role to play here, giving Ayaz's composition a lyrical direction," says Vibha, about penning the number.

She adds: "I think it has the elements of a no-nonsense-college song which is brimming with the excitement about newfound love, crush, love interest."

Ayaz, who is based in Dallas, the US, says that the song has come out at the right time and will cheer people in India in these times of distress.

"As an artiste, creativity flows at all times. Being an Indian overseas one can completely understand the situation back home. It's devastating – rather, depressing -- for everyone. The song was ready in March, and we were scheduled to release it in April. We did discuss with the team on whether we should release it or not, and they gave us the green signal. The prime reason was positivit, and something to cheer about in this chaotic situation," he claims.

The song was released recently across all music streaming platforms.

(Source: IANS)

Alia Bhatt Vibha Saraf Raazi Dilbaro I Really Like You
Games