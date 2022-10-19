Check out celebrity curated playlists for Diwali 2022 on Apple Music

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor- Link

Indian cinema power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made several big-screen hits. Their charisma has also inspired a string of romantic and dance-ready soundtracks. Here, they spread Bollywood stardust over a Diwali mix they curated alongside a special message: “Hi friends! Celebrate the Festival of Love and Light with our Diwali playlist, only on Apple Music!”

Madhuri Dixit - Link

With starring roles in romantic dramas, comedies and action thrillers, award-winning actor Madhuri Dixit has given audiences many unforgettable moments during her decades-spanning career in Bollywood. Her exclusive playlist for this year’s Diwali is no less exciting. “This festive season you can celebrate with me and listen to my favourite songs on my Diwali playlist, only on Apple Music!”

Alan Walker - Link

To get everyone in a festive Diwali mood, DJ/producer Alan Walker has prepared a special mix designed to pump up the spirits and get family and friends on the dance floor. Expect plenty of EDM, house and electro-pop magic, with a sprinkling of heart-stirring vocals. “Hello India! Happy Diwali! Listen to my Diwali playlist, only on Apple Music!”

Lauv - Link

Lauv’s emotional yet dance-floor-bound confessionals combine electro-pop, alternative and R&B. For this year’s Diwali festivities, the artist shares a hand-selected Apple Music playlist that reflects all the soul, sensibility and pulsating rhythms his own music is known for.

Yuvan Shankar Raja - Link

A South Indian cinema powerhouse, Yuvan Shankar Raja has delivered a steady stream of smashes, juggling ragas, rap and unexpected remixes with equal ease. “This Diwali, party hard with the people you love,” says the prolific singer-songwriter as he shares an exclusive Apple Music selection tailor-made for lively celebrations with family and friends.

Dhvani Bhanushali- Link

“Diwali for me is colourful lights, fun parties with family and friends,” says Dhvani Bhanushali, who has prepared a fittingly festive Apple Music selection. A singer who oscillates between Bollywood and Indian pop—and excels at both—her abundant energy and rays of warmth are reflected in these fun-loving holiday picks.

Guru Randhawa- Link

Whether it’s bhangra, filmi music, romantic Indian pop or rap collabs, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa loves exploring different sounds. For this festive Apple Music playlist, he gathers his favourite songs that ignite the holiday spirit. In the artist’s words, this is “a musical celebration sure to make you groove. Have a happy and safe Diwali!”

Pritam - Link

As a multifaceted composer who blends Bollywood, Indian classical, rock and Sufi melodies, Pritam’s gifts extend well beyond filmi music. His handpicked tracks for this year’s celebrations are, naturally, packed with festive spirit—and many surprises. “Light up your Diwali and tune in to my favourite tracks on my Diwali playlist, only on Apple Music!”