Paradigm Records drops fresh music with their latest English EP 'Magic & Pasta'

MUMBAI: Paradigm Records headed by ‘Apram Lamba’ is an Indian label dedicated to building the culture and category of non-film music in India. It’s the go-to destination for fans of non-film music who are seeking original content and meaningful music videos. 'Magic & Pasta’ by Jay Rana and Skopos is a trademark of musical originality. Experimenting lo-fi and jazz music, culminating into an EP that is groovy, light and melodious.

Featuring artists Akanksha Sethi, Mayank Mittal & Vinod Arora, the album has a song for all your moods and affairs.

The EP ‘Magic & Pasta’ consists of 4 songs

1. Wake Up (Audio)

The first track of the EP ‘Wake Up’ is an upbeat mood lifter, a melody that sets the tone for the day. A song, brewed to perfection to start your day with.

2. Summer Evening ft. Akanksha Sethi (Audio)

The second song ‘Summer Evening’ featuring ‘Akanksha Sethi’ challenges the listeners to reflect on things that slip away from us. An ode to the stubbornness of hope, set off by a combination of guitar and drums. Akanksha is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter, trained in Hindustani classical since age 10. she had immense stage fear since age 12. Akanksha mostly writes her songs in English as she finds them easier to express.

3. Taste Me ft. Mayank Mittal (Audio + Music Video)

The third music video ‘Taste Me’ featuring ‘Mayank Mittal’ is perfect for the young and the beautiful dancing bodies, trapped in a chase which drives them towards each other over and over again, an inability to resist the picturesque. Mayank Mittal AKA Eternalramblings is a part of the powerhouse pop-rock band KAPOW! and has already released a multitude of songs with the band in English and Hindi.

4. Crossfire ft. Vinod Arora (Audio)

The last track ‘Crossfire’ featuring ‘Vinod Arora’ is a clash of sounds between the producers with beats as their weapons. With liberal use of guitar, piano, choir and saxophone, this track offers its listeners a view into the minds of the producers as they display their creative outlets, with something for everyone. The ultimate chapter. Vinod Arora started music at the age of 13. Playing guitar to learning professionally at The Delhi School of Music. Later on, he pursued music from Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music, Chennai. He studied under musicians like Mateus Asato, Karina Collis, Raghuraman Ramasubramanian, and Denis Stern (his guitar guru). With major interest in jazz fusion, progressive music, and classical music, he is highly influenced by composers like Bach, Guthrie Govan, Miles Davis, Steven Wilson, Pat Metheny to name a few. Being the lead guitarist for pop-rock band - KAPOW!, Vinod is reaching for the stars. He has worked with international and national musicians like Sejal Kumar, Raeyna, Danish Khan, Christi Kanska etc.

Delhiites Music Composers and Mix-Master Engineers Jay Rana and Skopos with Apram Lamba (Paradigm Records) bring rhythmic melody as a gift to create happiness among listeners, whether alone, with friends, family or dancing the night away with their sweethearts. The EP bounds to bring a smile on your face and joy in your heart.

The EP released on Paradigm Records YouTube channel and available on all the audio streaming platforms.

The Italian Film Director Federico Fellini once said “Life is a combination of Magic and Pasta”

Link to the audio album (Spotify) - https://open.spotify.com/album/2wCq3kHlzRt4H0IPVOkx0W?si=fPHx5rohSsuedwzSSAd_lg

EP 'Magic & Pasta'

Taste Me ft. Mayank Mittal: