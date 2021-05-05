For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 May 2021 11:36 |  By RnMTeam

Jay Rana and Skopos' EP 'Magic & Pasta' aims at catering to diverse moods

MUMBAI: Music producers Jay Rana And Skopos have come out with their new EP, "Magic & Pasta", featuring Akanksha Sethi, Mayank Mittal and Vinod Arora.

Talking about the thought process behind the creation, Jay said he wanted to make sure there was something for everyone in the EP.

"'Magic & Pasta' being the first EP of my musical career, I wanted to make sure I give it my all. Skopos and I worked on this for a long time to make sure everything just sits right. The idea was to make a song for everyone, it's like a buffet of songs. Having started a new venture as Jay Rana, I wanted to make sure I deliver slow, melodic and groovy songs catering to a diversity of moods," he said.

Skopos added: "The idea was to create something that sounded fresh with inspiration from my roots, which is classic rock and jazz. Musically, this was something out of the box for me since it was the first time I was getting into experimentation. Various elements inspired from different genres led me to come up with this Fusion EP with some powerful elements that will inspire you and make you groove."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music producer Magic & Pasta Mayank Mittal Vinod Arora
Related news
News | 03 May 2021

Paradigm Records drops fresh music with their latest English EP 'Magic & Pasta'

MUMBAI: Paradigm Records headed by ‘Apram Lamba’ is an Indian label dedicated to building the culture and category of non-film music in India. It’s the go-to destination for fans of non-film music who are seeking original content and meaningful music videos.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2021

Mona Patel's 'Take Me Home' draws out younger energies

MUMBAI: Australian singer-songwriter Mona Patel drops a Pop/EDM track 'Take Me Home'. It's an enjoyable club track co-written by Mona Patel with her Music Producer Michael Le Donne.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2021

DJ & Music producer Johnnie Ernest next song to be released by Zee Music

MUMBAI: From the world of music, a forthcoming and talented musician is striking a chord amongst the listeners. Akash Ernest is popularly known by his artist name Johnnie Ernest gets real about making a mark in the music industry.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

Leading female musicians come together to talk about the underrepresentation of women artists in Indian music industry

MUMBAI: With International Women’s day round the corner, The Indian performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) teamed up with Dolby Laboratories and Hungama Artist Aloudto launch the campaign #HERmusic.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2021

Composer Mayur Jumani describes his next mashup to be either 'currently trending' or a pick from 'old meme archives'

MUMBAI: Music Producer and Composer Mayur Jumani has worked for independent as well as film music. He released a couple of songs, ‘Guide’ and ‘Troubled Land’ in the Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer movie ‘Bypass Road’ via T-Series.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Scotland to Commence Legal Action against the Scottish Government

MUMBAI: 'It is with an extraordinary sense of disappointment and frustration that we confirm our read more

News
BIG FM launches a new initiative #BIGHUG, aims to spread smiles and positivity to those affected by Covid

MUMBAI: Right from its inception, leading radio network BIG FM has been pioneering various thoughread more

News
EXIT Festival announce 20 new names for 20th anniversary edition this sumner

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival is on course to be the first major international festival of 2021 and the oread more

News
Pilot Events will present valuable data for Night Time Economy to reopen

MUMBAI: Several pilot events are taking place across various night time economy, hospitality and read more

News
The Iconic Fast & Furious franchise drop an exclusive podcast series in partnership with US Entertainment Weekly ahead of the much-awaited release of F9

MUMBAI: After more than 20 years & 9 movies, the largerread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jacqueline Fernandez congratulates Urvashi Rautela as “Doob Gaye” becomes a blockbuster super hit song, breaks records

MUMBAI: As of now Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa’s latest single hit “Doob Gaye” is topping the charts since the release and fans can’t stop...read more

2
Casting Director wasn't in Shadman Khan's card

MUMBAI: Casting Director Shadman Khan from Mumbai, owns a casting agency by the name of “Shadman khan casting agency”He shared his journey has been...read more

3
Blake Shelton opens up about his love story with Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is typically a quip machine, but he was surprisingly earnest as he recently reflected on falling in love with Gwen Stefani....read more

4
Benny Dayal lists down his top 5 picks

MUMBAI: When he forayed into Bollywood with ‘Pappu Can’t Dance Saala’ way back in 2008, no one could have fathomed the sensation Benny Dayal would...read more

5
French DJ & Producer RAWDØLFF drops 2021 version of Kylie Minogue's global smash "Can't Get You Out Of My Head"

MUMBAI: Warner Chappell Music signed artist Rawdølff is originally from Normandy in France and has been a DJ & Producer, passionate about the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games