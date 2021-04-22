For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2021 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Alok and Everyone You Know (EYK) team up to release 'Kids on Whizz'

MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar DJ & producer Alok has teamed up with multi-faceted UK sibling duo Everyone You Know (EYK) to release their new single ‘Kids on Whizz’. Listen HERE.

The track is a rework of Everyone You Knows’ recent single ‘Charlie’ and features a lyric sample from The Streets’ ‘Weak Become Heroes’. Laced with Alok’s signature deep-driving bass-lines and EYK’s synth layered beats, the rework is topped by Rhys’ continuous flow of lyrics creating a club-ready hit.

Alok says: ‘One aspect of being a DJ which I love is discovering new music. When I first heard ‘Charlie’ I was instantly fixed on the track's hook. The more I played the track, the more I felt I wanted to do something with the song, and so I reached out to the Everyone You Know to see if they would be happy for me to remix it. The guys loved it so much that we decided to make it a single together rather than a remix’.

EYK say: ‘When we released ‘Charlie’ we never in a million years thought someone with as much weight and clout as Alok would reach out to rework the track. It’s quite surreal and still hasn’t fully sunk in that we’re working with Alok, nonetheless we’re absolutely buzzing to get this out and can’t wait for everyone to hear it’.

DJ and producer Alok recently became the most streamed Brazilian artist in the world garnering over 2.7 billion streams on Spotify alone with hits such as ‘On & On’ and ‘Party on my Own. A renowned remixer, Alok has previously reworked hits for music heavyweights including The Rolling Stones, Dua Lipa and Meduza. The producer was recently ranked fifth in DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 DJs poll and has collaborated with artists including Jason Derulo, Tove Lo, Martin Jensen and Armin van Buuren. With 24 million Instagram followers and 8.7 million TikTok followers, Alok is also the second most followed DJ globally and was the first Brazillian artist to have a song which surpassed 500 million streams. Not stopping there, the star has also played some of the biggest festival mainstages across the globe, including sets at the likes of Burning Man and Tomorrowland.

EYK have had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time, amassing over 52 million worldwide streams, an explosive 15-date sold out UK tour, as well as a UK mainstage festival debut at Reading & Leeds and a stint as UK brand ambassadors for Reebok.

Fusing hip hop, garage, dance and punk, the London based duo cite J Dilla, Dr Dre, The Streets, Wu Tang Clan and Kano amongst their musical inspirations. Honing their signature sound, the pair have built a cult following with tracks such as ‘When The Sun Comes Up’, ‘Our Generation’, ‘She Don’t Dance’ and ‘The Drive’. The pair have garnered key tastemaker support along the way from the likes of Annie Mac (headlined AMP at Old Blue Last), Jack Saunders (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session), Steve Lamacq (6Music Session), BBC Introducing, NME, Sunday Times Culture, Complex and The Line of Best Fit positioning themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative new talents to come out of the UK.

‘Kids on Whizz’ is out now and kickstarts an exciting year for both artists.

