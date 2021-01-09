For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jan 2021 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

Alok & Daniel Blume join forces on new single 'Rapture'

MUMBAI: Brazilian dance music star Alok kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Rapture’, a collaboration with Irish singer, producer and DJ Daniel Blume, out on Friday 8th January via Alok’s label CONTROVERSIA in conjunction with leading UK dance label Positiva – home of Daniel Blume – and Spinnin’ Records.

A 2021 reimagining of the Nadia Ali club classic of the same name, ‘Rapture’ combines seductive vocals, emotion-tinged breakdowns and a deep, driving bassline.

“I’m hyped to be teaming up with Alok to bring you our take on this noughties rave classic,” Blume enthuses.

The collaboration comes shortly after the launch of Alok’s social constitution of his own name where he donated 5.2 million dollars to the charitable cause. Instituto Alok was officialised on 19th December during Alok’s first end of year special live stream ‘Alive’, which was broadcasted free on Brazilian Television Network and via YouTube.

‘Rapture’ also marks the latest release on CONTROVERSIA, a label Alok launched in June 2019, which focuses on showcasing emerging global talent as well as an array of releases of his own dance music.

Alok is a bonafide dance music superstar, racking over 24 million Instagram followers and 1 billion streams on Spotify with massive hits including ‘Hear Me Now’, ‘Never Let Me Go’ and ‘Big Jet Plane’. Recently voted #5 in the DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ awards, he is widely regarded as one of the most influential Brazilian artists of all time and is experiencing his breakout moment in the US. He was nominated for this year’s International Dance Music Awards for his hit remix of the Meduza single ‘Piece of Your Heart’ (over 135 million streams), partnered with global pop sensation Dua Lipa for the official remix of her hit single ‘Physical’ and revealed a remix of legendary band The Rolling Stone’s latest tune ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

If this wasn’t enough, Alok broke global streaming records in 2020 with the debut of his penthouse floor show that racked in over 24 million views across various platforms and hit #1 on global trending Twitter during the stream. He entered the Billboard ‘Top 50’ on socials at #35, alongside Rihanna and Adele, and most importantly he raised awareness about the coronavirus issue in his home country and collected food and supplies for more than 20,000 families in Brazil.

The first Irish artist ever to sign with Spinnin' Records, Daniel Blume is a DJ, producer and singer who is best known for his collaboration with Cheat Codes on their hit single ‘Who’s Got Your Love’. The track hit #1 on the Billboard Dance chart and has amassed 71 million Spotify
streams.

An infectious club jam, ‘‘Rapture’ sees Alok and Daniel Blume kick off the new year in fine style.

Tags
Alok Daniel Blume Rapture music Singer
Related news
News | 09 Jan 2021

Jeffree Star is shocked to hearing these rumours!

MUMBAI: Jeffree Star is just as shocked by those Kanye West rumors as we all are. The beauty influencer finally revealed the truth about the viral TikTok video that claimed he was having an affair with Kanye, even though the rapper remains married to Kim Kardashian.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2021

Ofenbach returns with joyous single 'Wasted Love'

MUMBAI: After the huge success of ‘Head Shoulders Knees and Toes’ which accumulated over 170 million streams worldwide and a massive hit, Ofenbach is kicking-off the new year with a hit-in-making ‘Wasted Love’.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2021

Dermot Kennedy kickstarts 2021 with the reworking of hit single 'Paradise' with Meduza

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy nominated, globally recognized, Italian production trio Meduza have returned in 2021 with chart-topping, platinum selling Irish star Dermot Kennedy on the acoustic version of their hit single ‘Paradise’, out 8th January.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2021

Zayn Malik conducts a one-man show!

MUMBAI: Two years after he released his last album Icarus Falls, former One Direction member and musician Zayn Malik released his new song 'Vibez'.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2021

Rapper Badshah is facing marital woes

MUMBAI: The famous rapper of the Bollywood, Badshah who has given numerous songs to the music industry and made us groove to his thrilling music is facing a rough patch in his marital life.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Hungama Artist Aloud forays into independent content distribution and artist representation in regional languages

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, today foread more

News
ESNS introduces European Music Week - A call to support and introduce new European talent

MUMBAI: The first edition of the European Music Week will kick off on January 8, 2021.read more

News
Eros Music Spins 'Eros Now Music': A sweet spot that brings together the best of two worlds, Film & Non-Film Music

MUMBAI: Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment coread more

News
NTIA asks the Government - Who Do You Blame Now?

MUMBAI: While the Majority of The Night Time Economy & Hospitality businesses are closed.read more

News
Creators slingshot to fame with Rizzle series

MUMBAI: Rizzle creators are landing opportunities to star in series produced by popular media houread more

top# 5 articles

1
Apashe Reveals 'Distance' Remixes ft. KOAN Sound, Volac, Macky Gee, Buunshin & More

MUMBAI: The critically-acclaimed first single, ‘Distance’ off of Montreal-based musician Apashe’s groundbreaking sophomore album Renaissance has been...read more

2
Dermot Kennedy kickstarts 2021 with the reworking of hit single 'Paradise' with Meduza

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy nominated, globally recognized, Italian production trio Meduza have returned in 2021 with chart-topping, platinum...read more

3
Listen to Oliver Heldens’ new remix of Above & Beyond's 'Thing Called Love' (feat. Richard Bedford)

MUMBAI: With several No. 1 hits and over two billion streams to his name, Oliver Heldens is a true superstar of our scene. Considered the founding...read more

4
Laine Hardy's Smokey "Swingin'"' Honors Country Great John Anderson

MUMBAI: Laine Hardy had no trouble finding the swampy shuffle that drives “Swingin’,” John Anderson’s hit song from 1983. The American Idol winner...read more

5
Ofenbach returns with joyous single 'Wasted Love'

MUMBAI: After the huge success of ‘Head Shoulders Knees and Toes’ which accumulated over 170 million streams worldwide and a massive hit, Ofenbach is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games