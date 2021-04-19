Arpita Chakraborty : “Singing for Well Done Baby was one of the best experiences I’ve had!”

MUMBAI: “Paisa Yeh Paisa” , “Makhmali”, “Vallav Re Nakhwa”, “Bas Itni Si Tamanna” fame Playback Singer Arpita Singer is excited about her latest release “Halki Halki” from the movie “Well Done Baby” Streaming on Amazon Prime. Well Done Baby is Arpita’s third Marathi film after Hu Tu Tu and Ti and Ti. “Halki Halki” is a beautiful melody rendered by Arpita and composed by Rohan Rohan, features Marathi Stars Pushkar Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar.

The Singer Says “My love for Marathi Language and passion towards Music knows no limits . I am extremely grateful to Pushkar Jog, Composers Rohan Rohan and Lyricist Valay Ji for inspiring me with their dedication, knowledge and involvement with the film’s music. Grateful to them for guiding me throughout the recording session and making it one of the best experiences.”

Arpita is currently working on her next single and a few Indie and Bollywood Releases. We from the team of Radio and Music wish the Gorgeous and Talented Singer all the very best!