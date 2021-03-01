For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Mar 2021 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Award-Winning Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2'

MUMBAI: Award-Winning playback Singer and Composer Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2' is a sequel to the huge hit 'Love Mocktail' released last year. The lyrics are penned by Raghavendra Kamath. Apart from Singing and Composing, Nakul is also the Music Director of the upcoming romantic emotional track. Nakul crooned 2 songs in the previously released movie. The latest release is the first song from the movie featuring leads Krishna & Milana Nagaraj. This is Nakul's third film in Kannada as a Music Director.

His latest composition for the upcoming Telugu serial ‘Rudramma’ is being appreciated.

Link: https://instagram.com/nakulabhyankarofficial?igshid=hoyx60xxmgh2

He has sung 'Dhakka Laga Buka' with AR Rahman Sir for the hit web series 'Tandav' starring Saif Ali Khan.

Tags
Award-Winning playback singer composer Nakul Abhyankar Ninadene Januma Kannada Film Love Mocktail 2
Related news
News | 25 Feb 2021

Parineeti Chopra's voice has rawness, says composer Vipin Patwa

MUMBAI: Composer Vipin Patwa can't stop gushing about actress Parineeti Chopra's singing skills. Parineeti recently recorded an unplugged version of the song Matlabi yaariyan from the upcoming film The Girl On The Train.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

Composer Premgi Amaren on lullaby in Tamil horror series 'Live Telecast'

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Premgi Amaren says his latest song, Aararriro, in the Tamil horror series, Live Telecast, blends motherly love with music. Aarariro is the first song of the Kajal Aggarwal-starrer series, which was launched on Saturday by popular star Sivakarthikeyan.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2021

Composer Mayur Jumani describes his next mashup to be either 'currently trending' or a pick from 'old meme archives'

MUMBAI: Music Producer and Composer Mayur Jumani has worked for independent as well as film music. He released a couple of songs, ‘Guide’ and ‘Troubled Land’ in the Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer movie ‘Bypass Road’ via T-Series.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2021

Nikhil D'souza is the humblest artist we have ever come across: Archit & Smit

MUMBAI: Composers Archit and Smit drop their third original independent song “Pal”, collaborated with Nikhil D’souza, where they wanted to express a lesson they learnt over the last few years. The song was written by Archit & Smit and Shweta Shah.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Video of Sachin-Jigar's latest single Heera captures beauty of Kashmir

MUMBAI: Heera, the latest single by composer duo Sachin-Jigar, is capturing hearts not only with its melody but also for its video that showcases the beauty of Kashmir.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ellie Goulding used husband's coat to hide pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding reveals she used her husband Casper Jopling's coat to hide her pregnancy for the first six months, to keep the news...read more

2
R Kelly gets second dose of COVID vaccine

MUMBAI: Rapper R. Kelly, who is currently serving jail term in a sexual assault case, has reportedly received the second dose of Covid vaccine in...read more

3
Justin Bieber turns a year older, check out a list of his evergreen hits!

MUMBAI: Beliebers, as Justin Bieber fans like to call themselves, will be celebrating the 27th birthday of their musical icon this March 1. The...read more

4
Here are some songs by Streamin’ Music Group to set the mood for 2021

MUMBAI: A fresh start and a new year have never been more welcome than when 2021 finally arrived. It’s been an interesting beginning, to say the...read more

5
Danish Alfaaz joins #PAWRIHORAHIHAI trend, releases a song 'Party Ho Rahi Hai'

MUMBAI: Following the trend of pawri, actor, singer and digital super star - Danish Alfaaz along with his team shot, recorded, edited and composed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games