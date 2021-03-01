Award-Winning Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2'

MUMBAI: Award-Winning playback Singer and Composer Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2' is a sequel to the huge hit 'Love Mocktail' released last year. The lyrics are penned by Raghavendra Kamath. Apart from Singing and Composing, Nakul is also the Music Director of the upcoming romantic emotional track. Nakul crooned 2 songs in the previously released movie. The latest release is the first song from the movie featuring leads Krishna & Milana Nagaraj. This is Nakul's third film in Kannada as a Music Director.

His latest composition for the upcoming Telugu serial ‘Rudramma’ is being appreciated.

Link: https://instagram.com/nakulabhyankarofficial?igshid=hoyx60xxmgh2

He has sung 'Dhakka Laga Buka' with AR Rahman Sir for the hit web series 'Tandav' starring Saif Ali Khan.