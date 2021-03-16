For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Mar 2021 17:00

Photo service: Country singer Raleigh Keegan lent a hand with Habitat for Humanity

MUMBAI: Rising Country singer Raleigh Keegan lent a hand yesterday (March 14) with Habitat for Humanity, in honor of his current single, "Handyman."

At the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Park Preserve build site in north Nashville, Raleigh and volunteers helped single mother Bianca Tarantola build a home for herself and her three sons.

Raleigh held a contest for fans via Tik Tok last week, and invited the winners to come to the Habitat build site and work with him. Contestant winner Alice Nelson traveled from Alabama with her family to work with Raleigh on Bianca's home.

Co-written with Marshall Altman and produced by Grammy-award winner Ryan Gore (Old Dominion, Jon Pardi), "Handyman" follows previously released tracks "Long Line of Lovers," "Another Good Day," and "Way Back," with additional songs dropping in the coming months.

Raleigh has accumulated over 7 million streams across his catalog to date, and has opened for artists such as Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Drake White, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Chingari joins hands with BandEdge to promote budding talents; opportunities galore for emerging celebrities

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video social app, proudly announces iread more

News
Playtoome reaches a mark of 2000 successful live performances

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more

