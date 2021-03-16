Photo service: Country singer Raleigh Keegan lent a hand with Habitat for Humanity

MUMBAI: Rising Country singer Raleigh Keegan lent a hand yesterday (March 14) with Habitat for Humanity, in honor of his current single, "Handyman."

At the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Park Preserve build site in north Nashville, Raleigh and volunteers helped single mother Bianca Tarantola build a home for herself and her three sons.

Raleigh held a contest for fans via Tik Tok last week, and invited the winners to come to the Habitat build site and work with him. Contestant winner Alice Nelson traveled from Alabama with her family to work with Raleigh on Bianca's home.

Co-written with Marshall Altman and produced by Grammy-award winner Ryan Gore (Old Dominion, Jon Pardi), "Handyman" follows previously released tracks "Long Line of Lovers," "Another Good Day," and "Way Back," with additional songs dropping in the coming months.

Raleigh has accumulated over 7 million streams across his catalog to date, and has opened for artists such as Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Drake White, and Mitchell Tenpenny.