Photo service: Country singer Raleigh Keegan lent a hand with Habitat for Humanity

MUMBAI: Rising Country singer Raleigh Keegan lent a hand yesterday (March 14) with Habitat for Humanity, in honor of his current single, "Handyman."
At the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Park Preserve build site in north Nashville, Raleigh and volunteers helped single mother Bianca Tarantola build a home for herself and her three sons.
Raleigh held a contest for fans via Tik Tok last week, and invited the winners to come to the Habitat build site and work with him. Contestant winner Alice Nelson traveled from Alabama with her family to work with Raleigh on Bianca's home.
Co-written with Marshall Altman and produced by Grammy-award winner Ryan Gore (Old Dominion, Jon Pardi), "Handyman" follows previously released tracks "Long Line of Lovers," "Another Good Day," and "Way Back," with additional songs dropping in the coming months.
Raleigh has accumulated over 7 million streams across his catalog to date, and has opened for artists such as Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Drake White, and Mitchell Tenpenny.
MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more
MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video social app, proudly announces iread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik engaged in an interactive session with fans on Monday, and offered an interesting reply to a fan who requested him to...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary American guitarist Eddie Van Halens son Wolfgang Van Halen is not impressed by the Recording Academys tribute to the iconic...read more
MUMBAI: While the music album of Roohi continues to garner tremendous love, Sony Music India releases the music video of the song Bhootni (across...read more
MUMBAI: Experimental progressive metal band Benthos have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Cartesio". The video was directed by...read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 13th edition of the Smule Mirchi Music Awards on 11-12th March...read more