Raleigh Keegan releases brand-new track "Easy On The Trigger"

MUMBAI: Raleigh Keegan is releasing a brand-new track, "Easy On The Trigger," tomorrow, April 23 across all streaming platforms. Fans can get an early first-listen today, as Raleigh exclusively premieres his official lyric video with The Country Daily HERE.
"Easy On the Trigger" is an up-tempo jam about not worrying about keeping up with the Jones' or passing quick judgement of others, as he sings, "easy on the trigger when you're pointing that finger."The song is co-written by Raleigh with Alex Dooley and Brian Carper and produced by Grammy-award winner Ryan Gore(JonPardi, Old Dominion).
"It was a fun song to write because it has a serious message wrapped in up-tempo music. It will make you dance while encouraging you to be thoughtful about prioritizing what is important in life over trivial things," says Raleigh. "The song is about not judging other people by their material possessions, how they choose to live their lives or their social status because 'time is undefeated'. It is the great equalizer for all of us."
"Easy On The Trigger" follows previously released tracks "Handyman," "Long Line of Lovers," "Another Good Day," and "Way Back," with additional songs dropping in the coming months.
Honestyis front and center in all of Raleigh's music, as he has co-written every track from his upcoming project, pulling from his unconventional upbringing.Born inside the Columbus State Penitentiary where his biological mother was serving time for drug-related charges, Raleigh was adopted and raised by a loving family in Cincinnatiwho encouraged his passion for music.
Raleigh has accumulated over 7 million streams across his catalog to date, andhas opened for artists such as Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Drake White, and Mitchell Tenpenny.
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Actor Thakur Anoop Singh who’s known for both his south as well as Hindi films such as Commando 2, and Singam 3, is all geared up to star in...read more
MUMBAI: Popular musician Lakhwinder Wadali who hails from a family of musicians did release a song called Rabb Manneya which is receiving immense...read more
MUMBAI: Award-winning duo Quarterhead return to the release radar with their first fiery single of 2021 and their debut for Universal Music with ‘...read more
MUMBAI: DMY and 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI proudly presents the first single from all cats are beautiful’s debut EP – 'the things we made'. all cats are...read more
MUMBAI: Today, music marketing and distribution platform Beatchain announces a new partnership with leading independent record label and global...read more