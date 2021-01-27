Dutch producer Feron releases debut EP 'Unknown' on Epic247 Recordings

MUMBAI: Not too often a talent rises that defines the odds, the Dutch producer Feron enters the scene with a stellar 5 track debut EP ‘Unknown’ on Epic247 Recordings.

With his Unknown EP, newcomer Feron blends big synths and rough basses together with aggressive drums and airy pads setting the tone for a characteristic artist signature. The aggressive and rich sounds will keep increasing the energy levels and fuse together to form new atmospheres. Feron definitely brings a fresh yet familiar touch to the electronic & progressive house scene.

On the live side of his career, Feron already made impressive appearances at venues like, Ikon Antwerp, Sunrise Festival, Charity Festival Brussels and the iconic Dutch club Melkweg. Delivering an exquisite DJ set at a Cinema hall as the first DJ in the world, grabbing the attention of the biggest Dance Magazine, ‘We Rave You’, writing an article about this performance.

Feron releases his debut EP ‘Unknown’ together with Epic247 Recordings. Unknown EP includes the singles “I Want You”, “Nightlife”, “Be Free”, “By Your Side” and “21”.

The Dutch electronic imprint Epic247 Recordings entered the industry in 2019 by releasing the 'Unboring the Future' by two of the biggest talents in today’s music industry; Magnificence & Shapov. Building on the company core philosophy, the Epic247 Recordings team brings the new generation of creatives to the forefront of electronic music scene. Continuing that vision, they now launch their latest release by the fresh, young talent from The Netherlands, that comes in the form of Feron and his ‘Unknown EP’.